Boy injured by lawnmower projectile remains in critical condition

Six-year-old Alex Hook remains in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa after having suffered a traumatic brain injury Friday, Sept. 10, when a projectile flew onto the Riverview School playground from under the deck of a lawnmower and struck him in the head.
Alex was flown Flight for Life from the scene to the hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery that same day.
He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. A piece of bone was removed from his brain, according to a GoFundMe page established to help his family cover unforeseen medical costs.
Kirbey Hook, the boy’s father, said Friday Alex’s care team is hoping to be able to remove his breathing tube Saturday after several setbacks earlier in the week.
The family is posting daily updates on Alex Hook’s Support Page on Facebook, which includes a video diary of their son’s progress.
“If he is able to remain breathing on his own, then we will move on to the next phase, which is not yet known,” an updated posted Friday afternoon reads.
Kirbey posted an attempt earlier in the week to remove Alex from the ventilated was unsuccessful due to the swelling of his vocal chords.
“He started turning blue, but fortunately here at the ICE they were eon top of it,” he said in a video blog. “It’s a rough ride. We’re hanging in there. The good news is they did take the cervical collar off, but they had to re-intubate him with a smaller tube and they have him sedated again.”
He said Alex also spiked a fever during the week due to infection, which increased intra-cranial pressure to dangerous levels.
“It’s scary,” Kirbey said. “We’re all worried right now. He’s still nowhere near out of the woods. Everybody just keep praying, because we need His help, the good Lord.
He and his wife Caryn said they would like to thank the community for their support, for the meal-train that was created and the offers to assist with the care of their 10-year-old son Nathan, who has special needs.
As part of a show of support, many members of the community where he lives are putting out blue lights on their front porches. According to social media, the intention is to keep the blue lights lit as Alex recovers.
As of Saturday more than $147,000 had been raised via the Gofundme campaign established by the boy’s aunt.