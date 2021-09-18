Boy injured by lawnmower projectile remains in critical condition

Six-year-old Alex Hook remains in critical condition at Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa after having suffered a traumatic brain injury Friday, Sept. 10, when a projectile flew onto the Riverview School playground from under the deck of a lawnmower and struck him in the head.

Alex was flown Flight for Life from the scene to the hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery that same day.

He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain. A piece of bone was removed from his brain, according to a GoFundMe page established to help his family cover unforeseen medical costs.

Kirbey Hook, the boy’s father, said Friday Alex’s care team is hoping to be able to remove his breathing tube Saturday after several setbacks earlier in the week.

The family is posting daily updates on Alex Hook’s Support Page on Facebook, which includes a video diary of their son’s progress.

“If he is able to remain breathing on his own, then we will move on to the next phase, which is not yet known,” an updated posted Friday afternoon reads.

Kirbey posted an attempt earlier in the week to remove Alex from the ventilated was unsuccessful due to the swelling of his vocal chords.

