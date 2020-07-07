Boy Scouts organization bans Kenosha man charged with child porn

Hickey is the troop committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 512 in Kenosha, according to the troop’s website. On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America refused through an email to answer questions about how long Hickey had been involved with the troop or with Boy Scouts, or answer questions about the roles he had served with the organization, referring those questions to Kenosha Police. The email stated that the organization learned of the charges against Hickey Monday.

The spokesman stated in an email that Hickey would be barred from further involvement with scouts.

The email included a statement from Andrew Hardin, chief executive of the Three Harbors Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which oversees Kenosha County troops.

“This described behavior is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands,” it states. “While this incident appears to be unrelated to Scouting, upon learning of this today, we took immediate action to remove this individual from Scouting and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.”