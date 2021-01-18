Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha names new chief executive

Panasewicz said she served on more than a half-dozen nonprofit boards, including on the board of directors for Lakeside Curative Services, Band of Blue, Racine Founders Rotary, Racine YMCA and Family Service of Racine. She was a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties and Building Our Future.

She said she developed such a passion for nonprofit work to make what had been her volunteer work her career when she left banking for the United Way.

“We want to continue the success of the club and continue to expand our ability to help the youth in our area,” said Matt Troha, the club’s board president, in a formal statement. “By hiring Tara, we know that will continue to be possible and grow exponentially. She is driven and highly committed to the club’s mission and its purpose. We are excited to have Tara as our new CEO and are confident that she will exceed our expectations.”

Troha said the club searched for a new CEO for about three months and had more than 200 applicants for the job. “We had a lot of interest,” he said, saying they narrowed applicants down to 25 before choosing Panasewicz from the finalists.