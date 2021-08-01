Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha teen members embark on charter fishing excursion

Twelve teen members of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha went sport fishing on Lake Michigan.

The field trip on Tuesday was sponsored by Snap-on and Jockey as part of the Club’s STEM programming.

Members and staff embarked on three fishing boats out of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. Leading the charge were Captains Rich Boren of Renegade Charters, Caleb Weiner of Migrator Charters and Dave Smith of Semper Fish Charters.

For most club members, it was their first time on a boat on Lake Michigan.

Teens learned about boat and water safety, the basics of fishing and each member reeled in a catch. The group caught mostly lake trout and a couple salmon. Each member took home what they caught.

“It feels good to know that our fellow community members care so much about us that they took the time to make this first time ever fishing trip happen,” said BGCK member Kayla Mitchell.

“My hands hurt from reeling in the fish!” said club member Marquis Lewis, who had the biggest catch of the day, a 15 lb. lake trout. “I don’t even like fish that much but my grandparents will love it.”