Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha teen members embark on charter fishing excursion

Twelve teen members of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha went sport fishing on Lake Michigan.
The field trip on Tuesday was sponsored by Snap-on and Jockey as part of the Club’s STEM programming.
Members and staff embarked on three fishing boats out of Winthrop Harbor, Ill. Leading the charge were Captains Rich Boren of Renegade Charters, Caleb Weiner of Migrator Charters and Dave Smith of Semper Fish Charters.
For most club members, it was their first time on a boat on Lake Michigan.
Teens learned about boat and water safety, the basics of fishing and each member reeled in a catch. The group caught mostly lake trout and a couple salmon. Each member took home what they caught.
“It feels good to know that our fellow community members care so much about us that they took the time to make this first time ever fishing trip happen,” said BGCK member Kayla Mitchell.
“My hands hurt from reeling in the fish!” said club member Marquis Lewis, who had the biggest catch of the day, a 15 lb. lake trout. “I don’t even like fish that much but my grandparents will love it.”
“I grew up fishing on Lake Michigan both out of Kenosha and Winthrop Harbor,” said BGCK Director of Teen Services, Jason Justus. “So when I started at the club a couple years ago, I knew I had to find a way to have the teens experience it as well. I think it’s safe to say everyone had a great time.”
“I would like to thank BGCK staff for taking me fishing for the first time on a boat and for making it such a memorable experience,” said BGCK member Aztlali Rodriguez.
This summer the Teen Center is open Monday—Friday from Noon to 5 p.m. In addition to field trip opportunities, programming includes art, music, sports, college and career preparation and more.
For more information on teen programs, contact Director of Teen Services Jason Justus at 262-653-7340 or jjustus@bgckenosha.org.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The Club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self-esteem.
Visit www.BGCKenosha.org/donate for more information or to donate.