Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha to close Monday

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will be closing Monday through Sunday, April 5.

"The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s main priority is to ensure the safety and security of our youth, families, staff, volunteers and community," the club stated in a press release Saturday. "The club does everything possible to remain open to serve families and youth especially when other options are not available; however, this situation is unique and fluid, and the safety of youth, families, staff and the entire community continues to be our top priority.

The Club plans to reopen on Monday, April 6, unless notified otherwise prior to then.

Suspended programs and activities include: after school enrichment for youth and teens, sports leagues, pickleball, senior walking and all other club related-activities.

All facility rentals will be cancelled at this time and renters will be contacted by BGCK staff in the near future regarding next steps.

The building will be open for organizations who have programs housed inside the BGCK and choose to continue operations. Patrons of BGCK tenants should contact those organizations directly.