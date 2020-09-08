 Skip to main content
Boys & Girls Club announces updated school year plan
Boys & Girls Club announces updated school year plan

boys and girls club logo.jpg

The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha received a Howard J. Brown Family Leader of Literacy Award Thursday.

Given the change in the Kenosha Unified School District’s operational plan, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will now offer traditional after chool programming for the start of the 2020-21 school year beginning on Monday, Sept.14.

In the event that KUSD changes to exclusively virtual instruction, the BGCK will plan to host the virtual learning support program. That program will not be active or available to families unless KUSD goes completely virtual.

Youth and Tween Center hours will be from 2:30 to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Fridays.

Teen Center hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The Laken Family Jefferson Elementary Extension Program will be open on days when school is in session, Monday through Thursday from dismissal until 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays from dismissal until 5 p.m. Free dinner will be served daily to all members.

Free bus transportation to the club will be available from Bose, Brass, EBSOLA Creative Arts, EBSOLA Dual Language, Grant, Grewenow, McKinley, Roosevelt, and Vernon Elementary Schools. Limited space is available.

Registration for busing and for the Laken Family Jefferson Elementary Extension Program must be done in person at the BGCK front desk and will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 7 a.m.

The BGCK will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 8-11 For teen members ages 13-18, free bus tokens are available and can be picked up on the first day attending.

The club will function as a drop-in center, as parents can drop off or pick up their children at any time during open hours. Current memberships are required and are $20 per child per year. Masks are required for all members and staff. Enhanced sanitation and social distancing practices will remain in place.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. Visit www.BGCKenosha.org/donate to donate.

