Boys & Girls Club announces updated school year plan

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Given the change in the Kenosha Unified School District’s operational plan, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will now offer traditional after chool programming for the start of the 2020-21 school year beginning on Monday, Sept.14.

In the event that KUSD changes to exclusively virtual instruction, the BGCK will plan to host the virtual learning support program. That program will not be active or available to families unless KUSD goes completely virtual.

Youth and Tween Center hours will be from 2:30 to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Fridays.

Teen Center hours will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The Laken Family Jefferson Elementary Extension Program will be open on days when school is in session, Monday through Thursday from dismissal until 5:30 p.m. and on Fridays from dismissal until 5 p.m. Free dinner will be served daily to all members.

Free bus transportation to the club will be available from Bose, Brass, EBSOLA Creative Arts, EBSOLA Dual Language, Grant, Grewenow, McKinley, Roosevelt, and Vernon Elementary Schools. Limited space is available.