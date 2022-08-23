Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announces return to in-person Young at Heart Gala

FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has announced 2022 honorees and plans to return an in-person Young at Heart Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Young at Heart Gala is a celebration of the positive impact that the club has had on the lives of youth in Kenosha. The event will feature a three-course dinner, performances by club members, a live auction, entertainment, and awards.
The 2022 Mary Frost-Ashley Patron Saint Award Winner is Snap-on. The 2022 Youth of the Year is Kayla, currently a senior at Harborside Academy.
It will be the first time the gala will be held in person in two years.
The gala will be held in Uline’s event center, just southwest of the main building at 12575 Uline Drive in Pleasant Prairie. It will open at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m
Tickets are available online at
www.bgckenosha.org/events/gala/.
Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin
WATCH NOW: Plans for Raising Cane's, Taco John's to go before Kenosha city plan commission
One in custody after 23rd Avenue shooting early Saturday morning that left three injured, including two hospitalized
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
WATCH NOW: Harbor Freight Tools coming to Kenosha
Motorcyclists, including man with life-threatening injuries, flown to Milwaukee-area hospital following separate incidents Wednesday night
Black couple sues after they say home valuation rises nearly $300,000 when shown by white colleague
UPDATE: Man accused of spreading anti-Semitic flyers identified
WATCH NOW: Dino Paielli receives honorary Kenosha street near family bakery
WATCH NOW: Scandinavian Design to close after nearly 50 years in business in Kenosha
Man who hijacked school bus full of children, buried them in van is being released
Lives of 'two young kids' ended: One in handcuffs, another by bullet
Village police arrest suspects in two separate drug-related incidents, confiscating marijuana, Fentanyl-laced cocaine
WATCH NOW: Elon Musk's brother celebrates opening of 10,000-square-foot 'smart' farm in Kenosha
Week 1 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Indian Trail scores 49 unanswered in blowout victory
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem. Visit
www.BGCKenosha.org for more information.
WATCH NOW: Boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club in 2021
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Marcelis Buttler, 13, right, drills a hole with help from Jason Justus, Teen Service Director, as a group participates in a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Riziyah Williams, 10, center, uses a power drill to place a screw with help from Patrick McBriarty, of the Chicago Maritime Arts Center, during a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Martin Perez, 13, right, sands a row boat that he and a group are building in a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Amira Gordon, 13, points to boat plans as she works with a group in a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Jailyn Smith, 11, front right, measures for a seat with Jason Justus, Teen Service Director, during a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Jeveah Sullivan, 10, center, cuts a piece of wood with help from Ted Cartner, of the Chicago Maritime Arts Center, as Zachariah Dalton looks on during a boat building camp at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB BOAT BUILDING
Zachariah Dalton, 9, uses a saw to cut a piece of the bow off a rowboat with help from Ted Cartner, of the Chicago Maritime Arts Center, at the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The two-week camp, sponsored by Snap-On and Offsite, is being provided by the Chicago Maritime Arts Center. The building takes place at the Boys and Girls Club where 13 club members are able to participate. The boats will be launched on Saturday, June 26, at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Boys and Girls Club Boat building
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.