BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF KENOSHA

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announces return to in-person Young at Heart Gala

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has announced 2022 honorees and plans to return an in-person Young at Heart Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The Young at Heart Gala is a celebration of the positive impact that the club has had on the lives of youth in Kenosha. The event will feature a three-course dinner, performances by club members, a live auction, entertainment, and awards.

The 2022 Mary Frost-Ashley Patron Saint Award Winner is Snap-on. The 2022 Youth of the Year is Kayla, currently a senior at Harborside Academy.

It will be the first time the gala will be held in person in two years.

The gala will be held in Uline’s event center, just southwest of the main building at 12575 Uline Drive in Pleasant Prairie. It will open at 5 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m

Tickets are available online at www.bgckenosha.org/events/gala/.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values, and self-esteem. Visit www.BGCKenosha.org for more information.

