Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announces Summer Food Service Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals to children during the summer.

The meals are scheduled to be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14 to Aug. 20, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Andrea Prichard, BGCK’s director of Youth Services. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the core strength of this program.”

