 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announces Summer Food Service Program
View Comments

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha announces Summer Food Service Program

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha BGCK logo

BGCK logo

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha has announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals to children during the summer.

The meals are scheduled to be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 14 to Aug. 20, at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St.

A new study has found that schools across the United States serve more nutrient-rich foods than restaurants. Researchers analyzed the diets of 40,000 adults and 21,000 children between 2003 and 2018. The study found that 80% of restaurant-prepared meals for children were “poor quality”. In comparison, only 24% of school meals were found to be poor in nutritional quality. Over the course of the 16-year study, “poor nutritional quality food consumed from restaurants” declined from 85% to 80%. However, the rate of poor quality food being consumed at schools dropped from 57% to 24%. It was noted that the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act passed by the government in 2010 likely influenced the results. This act increased funding for child nutrition programs across the country.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Andrea Prichard, BGCK’s director of Youth Services. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the core strength of this program.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert