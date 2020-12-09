Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha creates program to help kids in virtual classrooms

When Kenosha Unified School District shifted to online school as COVID-19 infections spiked in the county, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha scrambled to create a program that would accommodate children whose families could not keep kids at home for school.
The club is running a free virtual learning site for members, with kids attending their online classes from the club supervised by Boys & Girls Club staff.
“We adjusted our hours to accommodate kids who are virtual learners, so we now, instead of being an after-school program, have kids coming every day for virtual learning,” said Kathy Holland, club operations director.
Holland said kids are grouped by age, with a club staffer assigned to each group to help them stay on task, with questions or with problems logging in. Kids bring their own school district-supplied laptops but have access to the club’s high speed internet to link with their virtual classrooms.
Holland said the children are all being taught by their own teachers online, just as they would be if they were learning from home.
“We aren’t teaching, our staff aren’t certified teachers, but they are providing support,” she said.
Kenosha Unified shifted to all-virtual instruction on Nov. 30, the Board of Education voting to make the change after Kenosha County Division of Health Director Jen Freiheit recommended all schools from kindergarten through college temporarily shift to online classes because of the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths had been climbing rapidly in November.
KUSD schools are scheduled to remain online through Jan. 8, with students scheduled to return to their regular classrooms Jan. 11.
Holland said the Boys & Girls Club program is open to children who were in the after-school club. She said they had initially planned to limit the program to 60 students ages 6 to 12.
“There was so much demand we opened it up to an additional 12, but that was as far as we could go,” said Holland, adding that with 72 students the club has room to keep kids in small groups, each group socially distanced from others and supervised by an adult staff member.
Holland said the program filled within days and has 11 additional students on a waiting list.
The program has provided help for parents who are unable to work from home while their children do online school and for families that do not have internet access at home, Holland said.
Support Local Journalism
Interaction important
Amoiya Hunt sends her 7-year-old son Jordan to the program.
A phlebotomist, Hunt said working at home was not an option for her while her son was doing online school. Her husband, who is in the military, also was unable to work from home. Had it not been for the Boys & Girls Club program, she said, she would likely have had to drive Jordan to a family member’s home in Illinois every day.
“I was trying to do the virtual learning the first two days while I was off work, and it was really hard,” Hunt said.
She said that Jordan was bored and struggled sitting in front of his computer on his own.
“At Boys & Girls Club he said, ‘I love it because I have other kids around me’,” Hunt said. “It’s easier for him to balance because he’s got the kid-to-kid interaction.”
Haribo helps out
Holland said the program has been funded in part with help from a $100,000 grant for club operations donated by HARIBO of America. She said the corporation, which is building offices and a manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, has supported the club in the past but increased its giving to club programing this year as the pandemic made it more difficult to hold fundraisers that would normally help cover club operations.
The company also helped fund a “Tween Center” at the club last year and construction of a new outdoor playground earlier this year. HARIBO of America’s CFO, Wes Saber, has been on the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s Board of Directors since 2019.
At the club Tuesday, students wearing masks sat at their computers, watching their virtual classrooms while listening to their teachers on headphones.
Jordan Hunt, who attends Bose Elementary, was listening to his art teacher while the student who shared his table, Michael Cruz, was listening in to his teacher from Jefferson Elementary.
Bonita Mayors, who normally runs the after-school program at Jefferson, has worked for the Boys & Girls Club for 20 years. In the virtual school program, she has shifted from running programming to helping redirect kids back to their online classes when they struggle to stay on task.
“When the kids do go back to school, then we will turn back into an after-school program,” Holland said. “We’re all just trying to adjust while we go through this journey of COVID.”
