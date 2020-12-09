Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha creates program to help kids in virtual classrooms

KUSD schools are scheduled to remain online through Jan. 8, with students scheduled to return to their regular classrooms Jan. 11.

Holland said the Boys & Girls Club program is open to children who were in the after-school club. She said they had initially planned to limit the program to 60 students ages 6 to 12.

“There was so much demand we opened it up to an additional 12, but that was as far as we could go,” said Holland, adding that with 72 students the club has room to keep kids in small groups, each group socially distanced from others and supervised by an adult staff member.

Holland said the program filled within days and has 11 additional students on a waiting list.

The program has provided help for parents who are unable to work from home while their children do online school and for families that do not have internet access at home, Holland said.

Interaction important

Amoiya Hunt sends her 7-year-old son Jordan to the program.