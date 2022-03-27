Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha receives 25 wireless hotspots, service donation from UScellular

A recent donation is helping Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha youth stay connected.

UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha as part of the company’s After School Access Project.

The project provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education.

“The success of students in the communities we serve is very important to us at UScellular,” said Kristy Baron, director of sales at UScellular. “Connecting people and communities is our mission and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is to impact the most young people possible, especially those who need the Club the most, to realize their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“Without this technology, members could easily fall behind and it may take years for them to recover from the lack of learning. When schools close and go virtual, students who do not have access to a stable internet connection will lose weeks of learning,” said Tara Panasewicz, Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha CEO.

“With this generous donation from UScellular as part of the After School Access Project, we can help more members by addressing the digital divide and make a difference in their lives and the families in our community,” she said.

Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework.

The hotspots provided through the After School Access Project connect to UScellular’s network to provide high-speed connectivity for youth throughout Kenosha County while at the Club and at home.

Through the After School Access Project, UScellular has donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country in 2021, a $2.6 million investment. The company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet in its markets in 2022.

Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to afterschoolaccessproject.com.

