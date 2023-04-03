The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., will be holding their second annual basketball Tournament Friday, April 7, organized by club youth members.

Starting at noon and going until 3 p.m., the event will be a showcase the basketball talent from group youths at the Boys & Girls Club ages 13 to 18.

Organizer Kayla Mitchell said the tournament is designed to give young people the chance to bring out their potential and showcase it while having competitive fun with one another.

“We are putting on the event because we want our community to come together for something special and fun,” Mitchell said. “We want to keep our youth out of the streets and give them something to look forward to.”

The event is run by the Keystone Club at the Boys and Girls Club and is organized by students. Mitchell emphasized that the event was organized by youth for the youth.

“If you want to see change in the community you have to get out and create the change,” Mithcell said. “That is what we are doing by holding this event.”