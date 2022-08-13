Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha teens visit Washington D.C.

This summer, 38 teen members and seven chaperones from the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha went a five day, all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C.

Students visited several museums and national sites including the Lincoln Monument, Martin Luther King Jr. Monument, Arlington National Cemetery, the National Museum of Natural History and more. Club members also visited Georgetown University.

The goal of the trip was to make history come alive, expand horizons, and give youth an opportunity to imagine themselves as future leaders. This trip emphasized leadership development and expand upon positive youth engagement that Boys & Girls Clubs of Kenosha help provide each day.

Taking part in the trip became an incentive for the members of the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha’s “Be Great: Graduate” program to improve their grades, behavior and truancy rates.

Funding from Herb Kohl Philanthropies covered all meals, lodging, exhibits and travel expenses.

Focus of fund

Herb Kohl Philanthropies focuses its work on three key areas that are important to the community, region, and state’s well-being: Education, Economic Opportunity, and Quality of Life. It prioritizes K-12 classroom support and youth development. It also recognizes Wisconsin’s teachers, principals and their schools along with high school students through the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship Award Program as well as sponsoring the state’s Teacher of the Year program.

BGCK teens appreciated the opportunity to travel and learn.

“I am a ‘Be Great: Graduate’ member at Bradford and my favorite things about the D.C. trip were going out to eat and spending time with friends,” said local club member Stacey.

“My favorite thing about the trip to D.C. was seeing the Martin Luther King Monument,” Marquis, also a Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha Be Great Graduate member, said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The Club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self- esteem.

For more information, visit www.BGCKenosha.org.