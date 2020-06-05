Boys & Girls Club reopening on a limited basis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will reopen to a limited about of members beginning Monday, June 15th.

Pre-registration is required and will open at the front desk this coming Monday.

Next week the building and front desk will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning June 15th, the building will be open from 7 aa.m. to 6 p.m.

All members, staff and guests are required to wear a mask while inside the building. Several other health precautions will be in place as well.

The AM Adventure program (7 a.m. to noon) will be open to 30 kids age 6-12 and is $60 per week. No daily fee is available. Fees must be paid by Thursday of the week prior to attending.

Summer Quest Camp (Noon to 4:45 p.m.) is open to 30 additional kids. A maximum of 30 teens ages 13-18 will be permitted on any given day. Youth programs require in person registration, as updated paperwork must be completed.

Programs are open to current members and to those whose memberships were active in 2019.