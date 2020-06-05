Boys & Girls Club reopening on a limited basis

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will reopen to a limited about of members beginning Monday, June 15th.
Pre-registration is required and will open at the front desk this coming Monday.
Next week the building and front desk will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning June 15th, the building will be open from 7 aa.m. to 6 p.m.
All members, staff and guests are required to wear a mask while inside the building. Several other health precautions will be in place as well.
The AM Adventure program (7 a.m. to noon) will be open to 30 kids age 6-12 and is $60 per week. No daily fee is available. Fees must be paid by Thursday of the week prior to attending.
Summer Quest Camp (Noon to 4:45 p.m.) is open to 30 additional kids. A maximum of 30 teens ages 13-18 will be permitted on any given day. Youth programs require in person registration, as updated paperwork must be completed.
Programs are open to current members and to those whose memberships were active in 2019.
Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. for AM Adventure participants. Lunch is served from Noon to 1 p.m. for all youth and teen members. The KUSD meal pick up program will transition to operating solely from the Educational Support Center (3600 52nd St.) beginning Monday, June 22. Beginning June 15, the BGCK will provide 100 grab and go lunches (Monday through Friday) to community youth from 1 to 2 p.m. outside the front door of the club.
Rental space in the building is available after 5 p.m. provided the organization provides its own health and safety guidelines to the club. Capacity limits apply and are based on each of the different areas inside the club.
Pickleball and senior walking programs will remain closed and unavailable at this time.
BGC Sports is currently operating baseball, softball and t-ball leagues with additional health precautions. Speed & Power and Youth Golf Class will take place this summer as well.
Visit BGCSports.org for up-to-date program information.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development.
