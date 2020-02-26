Bradford Alumni Association offering scholarships

The Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association is offering 15 scholarships for 2020.

Bradford High School seniors planning to attend a four-year college/university or, for a select group of scholarships, a two-year technical college, are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are to meet general eligibility requirements for the individual scholarships unless otherwise specified. College GPA of 2.0 or greater on a 4.0 scale is required unless otherwise specified.

Applications are available at www.kusd.edu/resources/scholarships or www.kenoshabradfordalumni.com. The deadline is April 3.

The scholarships:

KBHSAA Inc. Judge James Carlson, OFS (1962) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500

KBHSAA Inc. Scholarship: $1,500

KBHSAA Inc. Ralph J. Tenuta (1950) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 To a student pursuing an undergraduate degree in business.

KBHSAA Inc. Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarships (three available): $1,500 each to students preferably pursuing degrees in education, engineering, medical and/or political science.

John (1957) & Judy (Schuetz 1960) Wavro Academic Scholarship: $1,500