Bradford Alumni Association offering scholarships
Bradford Alumni Association offering scholarships

The Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association is offering 15 scholarships for 2020.

Bradford High School seniors planning to attend a four-year college/university or, for a select group of scholarships, a two-year technical college, are encouraged to apply.

Applicants are to meet general eligibility requirements for the individual scholarships unless otherwise specified. College GPA of 2.0 or greater on a 4.0 scale is required unless otherwise specified.

Applications are available at www.kusd.edu/resources/scholarships or www.kenoshabradfordalumni.com. The deadline is April 3.

The scholarships:

KBHSAA Inc. Judge James Carlson, OFS (1962) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500

KBHSAA Inc. Scholarship: $1,500

KBHSAA Inc. Ralph J. Tenuta (1950) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 To a student pursuing an undergraduate degree in business.

KBHSAA Inc. Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarships (three available): $1,500 each to students preferably pursuing degrees in education, engineering, medical and/or political science.

John (1957) & Judy (Schuetz 1960) Wavro Academic Scholarship: $1,500

John (1957) & Judy (Schuetz 1960) Wavro Athletic Scholarship: $1,500

Class of 1957 80th Birthday Scholarship: $1,957

The Valiere Anderson Petersen (1930) Award for Excellence in Music: $1,000 to an outstanding student in music, preferably piano.

Peter (1959) and Alice (1960) Jackson Schwalbe Family Scholarship: $1,000 to a student preferably attending a University of Wisconsin school seeking an undergraduate degree in engineering.

Jerry Bain (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship: $1,500. Recipient must attend a University of Wisconsin school, seeking an undergraduate degree in business.

Dr. Ernie Pellegrino (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship: $1,500. Recipient must attend UW-Madison.

Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarships (two available: $2,500. Recipients must attend a University of Wisconsin school, seeking an undergraduate degree in business or computer science, and have a college GPA of 2.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

