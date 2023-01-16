Bradford Alumni Association seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumni Award

The Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association is soliciting nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award.
The award is presented to individuals who graduated from Bradford High School during any school year, provided they meet the eligibility rules including;
Open to anyone who attended or graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School.
Ten years or more since graduation and nominee must have demonstrated significant achievement in a chosen field and/or community service.
Nominee may have been recognized for involvement in past activities.
Nominee may be living or deceased.
Nominees are persons who have made significant contributions and who serve or served as a positive role model. Major areas of contribution considered for the award are: art, business, criminology, education, entertainment, environment, government, humanities, medicine, military, music, science and writing.
The field of sports will not be considered, since the Bradford “Hall of Fame” honors outstanding contributions in athletics.
The Distinguished Alumni Award nomination form may be downloaded from the Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association website, www.kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or you may contact Randy Vaccaro at 262-551-0510 to request a copy be sent via USPS.
Submissions must be postmarked by Jan. 31.
Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association will host its annual Banquet & Scholarship Fund Silent Auction on Saturday, June 17, at the Kenosha Country Club.
