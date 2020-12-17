Bradford alumni association seeks award nominations

The Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association is soliciting nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award is presented to individuals who graduated from Bradford High School during any school year, provided they meet the eligibility rules below.

Nominees are persons who have made significant contributions and who serve or served as a positive role model. Major areas of contribution considered for the award are the following: art, business, criminology, education, entertainment, environment, government, humanities, medicine, military, music, science and writing.

The field of sports will not be considered, since the Bradford “Hall of Fame” honors outstanding contributions in athletics.

Eligibility rules

Open to anyone who attended or graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School;

Ten years or more since graduation and nominee must have demonstrated significant achievement in a chosen field and/or community service.

Nominee may have been recognized for involvement in past activities.

Nominee may be living or deceased.