Bradford Alumni Association to honor three Bradford graduates at annual dinner

The Bradford High School Alumni Association will host its annual Distinguished Alumni Award Banquet & Silent Auction Saturday, June 18, at the Kenosha Country Club. The event recognizes the accomplishments of three Bradford graduates. It also serves as a fundraiser for the group’s scholarship fund.

Scholarship recipients from the Bradford Class of 2022 will also be recognized at the event which begins at 5 p.m. A cash bar/silent auction will start the evening. Dinner will start at 6:15 p.m., and the program will follow.

Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Alumni Association’s Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $40, and reservations will be accepted through Thursday, June 2. A reservation form for the event is available at kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or by contacting Randy Vaccaro at 262-551-0510.

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipients are:

Charles “Chuck” H. Heide

Class of 1940

Heide completed his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University in 1947 after serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War II. His professional career spans 60 years in product design, development and engineering with leading manufacturers of technology-based systems in the aerospace, automotive and heating industries.

In 1982, Heide joined Vesta Inc. in Franklin, and for the next 25 years he initiated systems for the efficient processing of molded and extruded silicone rubber medical components.

Heide was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenosha, and was active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Hawthorn Hollow, a nature sanctuary and arboretum in Somers. He was committed to alternative energy projects, installing a wind generator and two solar panels arrays in Somers.

Shortly before his death in 2021, he founded the Heidi Educational Institute for Dark Skies and Desert Environment in southwest Texas to provide learning opportunities in astronomy and rugged terrain exploration for high school and college students.

Heide’s life-long interests included aviation, photography, astronomy, renewable energy sourcing, history and reading. In his own words, “I am so indebted to Kathryn, my wife of 63 years, my family and the many good people who made my life interesting. Thank you for your contributions to me.”

Susan M. Shemanske

Class of 1973

Susan Shemanske, a member of the National Honor Society at Bradford, graduated third in her class and was on staff for the Inferno and Spy. She attended Marquette University from 1973 to 1975 and graduated from UW-Parkside with high honors in May 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

Shemanske joined The Journal Times in Racine in 1978 as a sports writer and was promoted to sports editor in 1990. She was the first woman to hold that position with a Wisconsin daily newspaper — a role in which she served until March 2018, supervising a staff of 11. Shemanske covered high school, college and professional sports, including the Milwaukee Brewers and major league baseball, for 39 years.

A lifetime member of the Baseball Writers Association of America, she was the first woman voted into the BBWAA Milwaukee Chapter in 1984 and has been a voting member for the National Baseball Hall of Fame since 1994.

She was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in 2019 and has won numerous Associated Press and Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards. She served as panelist and guest speaker for the Midwest Press Institute and as a volunteer for Racine YMCA Lighthouse Run and Wisconsin Special Olympics.

Since 2013, Shemanske and her husband, Peter Wicklund, have been part of the ownership group of the Washington Island Observer, a weekly newspaper in Door County.

Mark Pocan

Class of 1982

Mark Pocan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, representing Wisconsin’s second district. Prior to serving in Congress, Mark served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors from 1991 to 1996, and as State Representative of Wisconsin’s 78th Assembly district from 1998 to 2012.

A small business owner, union member and lifelong advocate for progressive causes, Pocan has used his unique experience from the private and public sector to fight for his constituents. In Congress, he serves on the Appropriations Committee, the Committee on Education and Labor and the Joint Economic Committee. He has also held leadership roles on the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Congressional Labor Caucus.

Born and raised in Kenosha, Pocan learned about hard work from his parents, who each ran their own small business. At age 8, he got his start in politics delivering literature door-to-door for his father, a long-time Kenosha alderman. Pocan graduated from UW-Madison in 1986 with a degree in Journalism. He followed in his parents’ footsteps and opened Budget Signs & Specialties in 1988, a union specialty printing shop he continues to run today.

Classmates may recall his Bradford Variety Show performances as a magician. Today, he still performs magic, does a “Magic Monday” video explaining Washington, D.C., and posts it on social media.

Pocan and his husband, Phil, married in 2006 and live in the Town of Vermont in Dane County.

Scholarships

Ten Bradford seniors have been selected to receive a total of $21,500 in Kenosha Bradford High School Alumni Association scholarships and will be recognized at the Senior Recognition Assembly on May 20:

KBHSAA, Inc.- Judge James Carlson, OFS (1962) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 and Dr. Ernie Pellegrino (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship—$1,500 are awarded to Allyson Vaughn, daughter of Brenda (Deschler) and Marc Lois and Damian and Tiffany (Swiderski) Vaughn, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Biology.

$1,500 and Dr. Ernie Pellegrino (1957) Memorial Academic Scholarship—$1,500 are awarded to Allyson Vaughn, daughter of Brenda (Deschler) and Marc Lois and Damian and Tiffany (Swiderski) Vaughn, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Biology. KBHSAA, Inc. Scholarship: $1,500 ito Kate Brown, daughter of Amy and Pat Brown, who plans to attend University of Northern Arizona majoring in Marketing/Business.

$1,500 ito Kate Brown, daughter of Amy and Pat Brown, who plans to attend University of Northern Arizona majoring in Marketing/Business. KBHSAA, Inc. Scholarship: $1,500 to Jenna Schnabel, daughter of Carrie Tabbert and Darin Schnabel, who plans to attend University of Arizona or Arizona State University majoring in Business.

$1,500 to Jenna Schnabel, daughter of Carrie Tabbert and Darin Schnabel, who plans to attend University of Arizona or Arizona State University majoring in Business. KBHSAA, Inc. -Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship: $1,500 is awarded to Nathan Williams, son of Jonathan and Anna (Hyndman) Williams, who plans to attend Carthage College majoring in Computer Science.

$1,500 is awarded to Nathan Williams, son of Jonathan and Anna (Hyndman) Williams, who plans to attend Carthage College majoring in Computer Science. The Valiere Anderson Petersen (1930) Award for Excellence in Music of $1,000, and KBHSAA, Inc.-Joseph Brittelli (1948) Memorial Scholarship Scholarship of $1,500 are awarded to Samuel Arnold, son of Agata Mesoraca Arnold and Douglas Arnold, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Political Science/Legal Studies.

of $1,000, and of $1,500 are awarded to Samuel Arnold, son of Agata Mesoraca Arnold and Douglas Arnold, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Political Science/Legal Studies. John (1957) & Judy Schuetz (1960) Wavro Academic Scholarship: $1,500 to Alec Schabowsky, son of Diana Vargas and Joe Schabowsky, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Biology.

$1,500 to Alec Schabowsky, son of Diana Vargas and Joe Schabowsky, who plans to attend UW-Madison majoring in Biology. John (1957) & Judy Schuetz (1960) Wavro Athletic Scholarship: $1,500 to Livie Lehmann, daughter of Lora and Mark Lehmann, who plans to attend Taylor University majoring in Marketing.

$1,500 to Livie Lehmann, daughter of Lora and Mark Lehmann, who plans to attend Taylor University majoring in Marketing. Peter (1959) and Alice Jackson (1960) Schwalbe Family Scholarship: $1,000 to Leah Klemp, daughter of Jean (Hovey) and Robert Klemp, who plans to attend Marquette University majoring in Physical Therapy.

$1,000 to Leah Klemp, daughter of Jean (Hovey) and Robert Klemp, who plans to attend Marquette University majoring in Physical Therapy. Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarship: $3,750 to Ethan Bergman, son of Amy and Chris Bergman, who plans to attend UW-Whitewater majoring in Information Technology Management.

$3,750 to Ethan Bergman, son of Amy and Chris Bergman, who plans to attend UW-Whitewater majoring in Information Technology Management. Bill (1957) and Barbara Serpe Scholarship: $3,750 to Kayla Watkins, daughter of Rose (Scozzaro) and Jamie Watkins, who plans to attend Marquette University majoring in Marketing.

$3,750 to Kayla Watkins, daughter of Rose (Scozzaro) and Jamie Watkins, who plans to attend Marquette University majoring in Marketing. Since 2001, KBHSAA has awarded more than $340,000 in scholarships to Bradford seniors. To support the KBHSAA Scholarship Fund, contact Joyce Kopacz Sorensen at kenoshabradfordalumni.com, or at 262-945-3806.

