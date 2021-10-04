Bradford class of 1970 reunion set Saturday

The Mary D. Bradford High School Class of 1970 is hosting a "50+1" reunion on Saturday.

Saturday’s activities include a gathering on the deck at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., from noon to 3 p.m.

Music will be provided by The Chevelles. During the same time, a classic car show will be taking place in the nearby Kenosha History Center parking lot.

"Bring your classic cars and make sure to wear your '50s, '60s and '70s attire," said organizer Jeff Schenning.

Classmates are asked to bring "finger foods" to snack on during the event. Organizers are also collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry.

Though this is a Bradford event, Schenning said graduates of Tremper High School and St. Joseph Catholic Academy are also welcome to attend.

Donations are sought to cover the cost of the band and can be sent to: Jeff and Sue (Tait) Schenning, 6336 58th Ave., Kenosha, Wis., 53142. For more information, call Jeff Schenning at 262-818-7729.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.