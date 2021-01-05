Bradford Community Church holds vigil for Jacob Blake

Late Tuesday afternoon, Bradford Community Church held a “Vigil for Peace and Justice” in honor of Jacob Blake.

Led by the Rev. Erik Carlson and the Rev. Monica Cummings, the vigil of 12 gathered on the church lawn at 5810 Eighth Ave. for a half-hour of prayer, meditation and song in honor of Blake. The vigil had been planned in advance of District Attorney Michael Graveley's announcement Tuesday that no charges would be made against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in an Aug. 23 incident.

Kenosha resident Dani Lockwood attended the vigil.

“I want to get that energy back to hope for the best, but right now with the last four-plus years, I’m just so empty," she said. "I don’t even have that energy anymore. Because it does take energy to hope. I’m empty, and that’s terrifying.”

Carlson discussed the feelings of the church regarding the decision.

"Of course we were all devastated and saddened by the decision of District Attorney Graveley not to prosecute the officer involved in the Jacob Blake shooting, and I wish I could say I was surprised by it, but I wasn’t," he said. "We had been preparing for it for a while. ... The preparation to block off streets was a pretty strong indication of how the decision would go.