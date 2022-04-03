 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist in Kenosha hosting fundraising auction

The Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist in Kenosha is hosting the Matriarchs Memorial 2022 Auction.

The fundraising event for the church is the first for BCCUU since 2019. Since that time, the church lost two of its founding members, Bea Lundgren and Kay Wikel.

This year's fundraising auction is dedicated to those two matriarchs of the church. This year's goal is $13,500.

The public can participate in two ways. They can bid online until April 9 on catalog items which can be seen at https://event.auctria.com/c8fe3e5f-739c-4241-bae3.../. They can also attend the live auction on April 9, where additional items will be added for consideration.

The live action will begin with doors opening at 5 p.m. at Bradford UU Church, 5810 Eighth Ave.

