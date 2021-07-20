 Skip to main content
Bradford High School Class of 1981 reunion
Bradford High School Class of 1981 reunion

Information about the Bradford High School Class of 1981 40th reunion was incorrect in Sunday’s newspaper.

The Class of 1981 is combining an event with the Bradford classes of 1978, 1979 and 1980.

The combined class reunion is 4 to 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in a tent outside at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

Admission is free; however, a $5 (or more) donation is encouraged to help cover expenses.

There will be a cash bar and food trucks, with a DJ (starting at 5 p.m.). Note: There will be chairs available or bring your own. (Note: This is an event for adults; no children, please.)

