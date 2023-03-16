Bradford High School’s dance program will hit center stage in the school’s auditorium, 3700 Washington Road, with 7 p.m. performances today, Friday and Saturday.

Students of all levels and abilities will perform a variety of numbers in the “Resilience” dance show.

The performers come from all dance level classes and the adaptive dance class, which is a dance class offered to intellectually delayed students. They will perform choreographed dances to songs such as “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” “Keeping Your Head Up” and “Body Love.”

Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for students, staff and older adults and are available at kusd.edu/finearts, or at the door.

Proceeds from the show will go to support the dance program — the only one in the Kenosha Unified School District.

Also featured at the show will be a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, concessions and flower sales.

“This production is raising funds for our program,” dance instructor Kelli Griffin said. “Last year was my first year here as the Bradford dance teacher and running my first ever dance production, so I was figuring that out on my own. And so this one is just like bigger and better, and dancing-wise is just insanely good.”

The show will feature choreography from Griffin, along with guest choreographers Gina Laurenzi and Chelsey Walker.

“I kind of tried to adapt them to ballet, jazz and modern, which is what you’ll see in the show,” Griffin said.

Seniors in Griffin’s Dance 2 class said they are excited for the show, which they have been rehearsing for since the start of the school year.

“I’m really excited to show the work that we’ve been practicing,” Keany Parks said. “I’m ready to put it all on stage and see it all come together.”

For the seniors, the show is bittersweet, as it will be their last performance before graduation.

“It’s going to be sad,” Tahirah Young said. “It’s my last year, and we have our senior piece at the end.”

Class members are also looking forward to combining performances with the adaptive dance class.

“It’s going to be different,” Young said. “We’ve never combined performances before, but I love the experience.”

Parks said his class already works with the adaptive dance students, who are in class with the other students all the time.

“They just like to have fun and dance just like us,” Parks said. “So it’s cool just to be a part of that, and it’s helped them have fun.”

This is Griffin’s second year at Bradford teaching dance, and the first year teaching the adaptive dance class as a full program.

“Part of my life through dance is creating dancing movement programs for all ages and abilities,” she said. “Last year after our show, I taught my Dance 2 and Dance 3 students what adaptive dance is (and) what dance movement therapy is, and it formed into this great group of kids teaching dance to students they don’t necessarily see all the time. And now we have adaptive dance every single day.”

Despite hiccups along the way due to snow days, Griffin said she’s excited for the students to see what a dance production looks like.

“I really amped it up for them to show them this is what a production is and how we do a production,” Griffin said.