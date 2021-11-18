Bradford High School goes virtual until after Thanksgiving break due to rise in COVID-positive cases

As the coronavirus disrupts our daily routines, forcing the closure of schools, libraries, museums and zoos, we have scrambled to keep up with the growing list of cancellations and, also, the growing list of alternative ways to stay busy.

Because so many events — local, regional, national and international — have been canceled and/or postponed, we do not have our separate GO Kenosha section today.

Instead, we offer this update of events and activities, which, we remind you, is changing all the time:

Harry Potter at Home

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowling launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. For the month of April, Rowling also has partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book supplier OverDrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (The U.S. edition is called “Harry Potter’s and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).

Rowling’s British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will also ontribute materials to the Potter website and to their own web sites.

“The teachers, parents and carers working to keep children’s lives as normal and happy as possible while we’re all on lockdown deserve a bit of magic,” Rowling said in a statement. “I hope these initiatives will give children and even adults a happy distraction during their enforced stay-at-home time.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber shows at home

Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is making some of his filmed musicals available for free on YouTube.

Each week, a show is posted to the YouTube channel The Show Must Go On. Each show is available to watch for free from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Sunday, with no charge or signup required.

Kenosha Area Activity Book

Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau staffers have put together a Kenosha Area Activity Book that can be downloaded at the website, www.visitkenosha.com (just click on the COVID-19 link on the home page). The activity book is designed for all ages and includes local trivia, a coloring page and other activities.

Pringle Nature Center activities

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is closed, but the trails in the park remain open for exploring.

Also, the nature center is hosting a weekly Photo Challenge, open to children and adults. To participate, download the free challenge from the website — www.pringlenc.org/free — take a photo of each item as you check it off your list and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. This week’s challenge, running through April 25, is “Plants.” Photos can include images of something sprouting, a big (or small) leaf, moss, fungus or — our favorite — rough bark.

The website also features wetlands-themed activities and Pringle’s “Nature Story Time.” Parents can visit the site for videos and craft supply lists. The website also lists other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities.

Museum programs

The Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum are closed. The Kenosha History Center is also closed.

However, fans of the Wednesday morning “Museum Munchkins” programs at the Kenosha Public Museum can still enjoy programs, broadcast through Facebook Live. Parents and grandparents can visit the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook Live page (@KPMKenosha) “to watch Mr. Nick and Ms. Caitlin sing a song and tell a story.” Museum Munchkins will continue to stream live at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.

Museum staffers are posting videos on the museums’ social media account and websites that families can do at home. The sites are:

Kenosha Public Museum — KenoshaPublicMuseum.org and facebook.com/KPMKenosha

Civil War Museum — TheCivilWarMuseum.org and facebook.com/CWMKenosha

Dinosaur Discovery Museum — DinosaurDiscoveryMuseum.org and facebook.com/DDMKenosha

The museums’ Instagram handle is @kenoshamuseums.

Library update

All area libraries are closed to visitors. The good news is, if you stocked up on books, DVDs and other materials, you can keep them until the end of June, with no late fees.

Starting Friday, the Southwest Library will be open for curbside pickups. The library building itself is still closed to the public.

The curbside service is at the Southwest Library only, 7979 38th Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

To arrange a pickup of library materials, call 262-564-6136 to talk to a librarian for advice on reading, viewing, or listening choices. Or, you can email at refdesk@mykpl.info. The materials will be gathered, and library staffers will call you when your materials are available and will set up a time for you to pick up your “order.” Note: The library is NOT accepting any returns yet, so hang onto any library items you have at home. Look in Friday’s Kenosha News for more details about the library’s new curbside service.

Also, the Kenosha Public Library’s Digital Library is always available for cardholders, including the library’s vast collection of eBooks, eMagazines, audiobooks, free music-streaming and learning resources. Explore the Digital Library at mykpl.info/digitallibrary.

Reading Challenge

The library is hosting a Spring Into Reading Challenge for children, which you can find at mykpl.info.

Through April 30, children who are registered can earn virtual badges for completing activity sets. There are also Bingo-style cards that can be printed out at home for the challenges.

Ask a librarian

For more than 120 years, the Kenosha Public Library “has been your place to turn to in the community for accurate and trustworthy information. We are proud to continue that tradition now, even when our doors are closed,” according to library staffers.

“Whether you need homework help, assistance navigating the Digital Library, or research support — our staff has you covered.”

To talk with a librarian, call 262-564-6100 or email your questions to refdesk@mykpl.info.

Poetry contest

To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Kenosha library system is hosting its annual poetry contest for children and teens.

This year’s theme is “home.”

Poets are eligible in three age categories: 5-9, 9-12 and 12-19. (Note: 9- and 12-year-olds may choose which category they prefer to enter.)

To enter, write a poem, with the idea of “home” as the inspiration. The poem can be any style or form but must fit on one page. The deadline is 9 p.m. April 30. Winners in each category will receive a certificate, redeemable for a free book at any Kenosha library branch, once the buildings reopen. For entry details, go to mykpl.info.

Racine Theatre Guild

The Racine Theatre Guild has postponed or canceled all events until further notice.

Here’s the latest information: All theater classes are canceled for the remainder of the semester; the Jean’s Jazz performances featuring Donna Woodall Trio & the Ivy Ford Band and another show featuring the Eric Jacobsen Quintet are postponed; the shows “ Akeelah and the Bee” and “Mamma Mia!” are postponed; the Signature Spotlight performance “The Golden Age of Broadway” is postponed; and the upcoming production of “Bye Bye Birdie” has been canceled.

The Racine Theatre Guild is closed; however, email, mail, and phone calls will be answered throughout the week. Current ticketholders for these productions are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. When new performance dates are set, RTG will contact them to begin the process of exchanging tickets into corresponding dates and seats. For more information, call 262-633-4218.

Anderson Arts Center

Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center — which recently reopened after an extensive renovation project — is closed. Watch for updates on www.kempercenter.com and www.andersonartscenter.com and social media channels.

UW-Parkside

The university’s annual Jazz Week was canceled, along with all other campus activities and productions, including the Noon Concert Series, the Foreign Film Series screenings and theater productions. For updates, go to www.uwp.edu.

Area zoos

The Racine Zoo and the Milwaukee County Zoo are both closed. For updates, go to www.racinezoo.org and www.milwaukeezoo.org.

Kenosha Symphony

The symphony’s March concert — with a Broadway theme — and the May concert will be rescheduled for the summer. At this time, the symphony’s gala benefit ball “An Enchanted Night in Vienna” will happen in summer or early fall, and the golf outing is still set for September. For updates, go to www.kenoshasymphony.org.

Carthage College

The college’s music and theater performances are all canceled or postponed. For updates, go to www.carthage.edu.

New dates for Peeps exhibit

In Racine, the Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum are both closed.

The RAM’s 11th annual International Peeps Art Exhibition has new show dates, Aug. 13-30. This popular annual Peeps show invites the public to submit artworks made with marshmallow Peeps. Entry is free and is open to all individuals, families and groups. Entries can be dropped off July 11-19 at the museum. For details, including size restrictions for Peeps entries, and updates, go to www.ramart.org.

Wisconsin Photography 2020

Racine’s Wustum Museum of Fine Arts will host “Wisconsin Photography 2020” from Aug. 30 through Nov. 28.

Entries are open to any artist 18 and older residing in Wisconsin or who has been a resident during the past year or maintains a residence in Wisconsin. The entry fee is $25 per artist (free for museum members). A portfolio of up to 10 digital images or up to two video files — created after 2017 — must be submitted on the museum website by 4 p.m. June 22.

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America is delaying its opening at least until mid-May.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” park officials said in a statement. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials.” For more information, go to www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/coronavirus.

Racine Symphony

The Racine Symphony’s April Masterworks Concert has been canceled, and the Whiskey Tasting fundraiser has been postponed.

The symphony’s office is closed, but staff members will return phone calls during office hours. For more information, call 262-676-2941.

Big Gig in the fall

Milwaukee’s biggest music festival, Summerfest, has shifted to the fall and will be a nine-day, Thursday-Saturday event happening Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17–19. All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates. More information about rescheduled performances and other festival updates can be found at www.Summerfest.com.

Virtual ‘telethon’

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre will host a virtual “telethon” instead of its annual Cheers to Chamber Gala.

The virtual telethon — featuring a live auction, silent auction items and entertainment — will be streaming live on the theater’s Facebook and YouTube pages from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 1. Note: The online silent auction will be open April 24 through May 1 at mctcheers20.givesmart.com. Through this link, participants can view and place bids on silent auction items and preview the live auction items. Bidding for live auction items will only be open during the live stream event. The fundraiser will commemorate both the company’s 45th anniversary and the retirement of Producing Artistic Director C. Michael Wright.

Milwaukee Rep online

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has several offerings on its website (www.MilwaukeeRep.com), including free downloadable Milwaukee Rep art kits and activity packets.