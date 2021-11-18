Bradford High School goes virtual until after Thanksgiving break due to rise in COVID-positive cases

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradford High School was closed Thursday and was scheduled to begin all-virtual classroom instruction Friday and continue until after Thanksgiving break due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

A letter sent to the families of Bradford High School students stated that 3% of the staff and student body have reported COVID-positive cases, triggering a shutdown of in-person teaching according KUSD’s Better Together Plan for the 2021-22 academic year.

Staff and students who are not isolating as COVID-positives will be allowed to return on Nov. 29.

“Normally they would return next week, but the Thanksgiving break caused it to be a bit longer,” said Tanya Ruder, communications officer for Kenosha Unified School District.

The letter instructed all students to join their classes virtually via Google Meet at their regularly scheduled class times. Classroom teachers will provide more detail on daily schedules and lessons through Google.

The district’s COVID-19 statistics dashboard indicated that, as of Wednesday, 11 of Bradford’s staff were designated to be on quarantine as directed by Kenosha County Public Health.

The high school was closed Thursday for a thorough cleaning, and staff and teachers set to return Friday to conduct virtual instruction from the building.

The cleaning protocol is standard practice and procedure, said Ruder.

Since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year this fall, Grewenow Elementary School, KTEC East and Harborside Academy have also had to switch briefly to virtual instruction, Ruder said.

School meals

Families of students receiving meals at the school may contact the Food Services Department at 262-359-6382 by 9:30 a.m. Friday, as well as next Monday and Tuesday, to reserve a meal to be picked up at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., between 10 a.m. and noon on the day it is reserved.

Meals will be picked up at Door 13 located on the north side of the building.

