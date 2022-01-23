Bradford High School staff commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 visit to its building

When it comes to honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one staff member at Bradford High School really did her homework. For her efforts, Melissa Otwaska gets a gold star, or eight of them, in fact.
Otwaska, who works in the school library in administrative support, created a display of photos and books on King just in time for the holiday marking his birthday on Jan. 17.
Motivating Otwaska was the information that on April 27, 1967, King had held a press conference in what is now an art room at Bradford High School. At the time, however, the building was occupied by the University of Wisconsin Center, Kenosha, the predecessor of UW-Parkside.
Located on a wall next to the main entrance to the school library, the display, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches of Peace & Equality in Wisconsin,” consists of 11 photos of King visiting eight cities throughout the state from 1957 through 1967.
Gold stars mark each of cities where he spoke during this period: Eau Claire, Kenosha, Madison, Menasha, Milwaukee, Wausau, Whitewater and Williams Bay.
People are also reading…
“I thought it was important to show that (King) had been in Bradford's physical building and then branched off with where else he had visited in Wisconsin,” Otwaska said.
On April 27, 1967, before his press conference, King gave a speech at St. Joseph’s High School as part of a lecture series that had been organized by the University of Wisconsin Extension, Kenosha.
According to an April 28 Kenosha Evening News story, King the night before addressed a crowd in Minneapolis, Minn., then flew into Chicago before driving to up Kenosha.
Giving credit where its due
Otwaska was quick to mention that she was not the first to re-discover King’s visit to Bradford’s building. That credit, she said, belongs to David Koel, a current art teacher at the school.
Otwaska put the display together by researching “places in Wisconsin visited by Martin Luther King, Jr.”. Relying on local media reporting on his visits at the time, she printed out photos, wrote captions using a vintage font and laminated them for the exhibit. Using white ribbons, she tied each photo to its corresponding gold star on a map state of Wisconsin.
She learned that on most of his stops, King’s talking points included public housing and the importance of unifying civil rights organizations.
Otwaska said that she enjoyed the process of researching and organizing the homage to King.
“Going in, I did not know a lot of this and I found it fun to learn new things and all very interesting.”
10 places that shaped Martin Luther King Jr.'s march in history
Intro
Atlanta, Georgia
Memphis, Tennessee
Montgomery, Alabama
Birmingham, Alabama
Washington, D.C.
Boston, Massachusetts
Bimini, Bahamas
Ghana
The civil rights struggles in the United States and the end of colonialism in Africa came at the same time and naturally the movements dovetailed.
In 1957, the Kings went to Ghana in West Africa to attend its independence ceremony from Britain, according to the King Encyclopedia at Stanford University. In the capital of Accra, he met then-Vice President Richard Nixon, among others.
His first overseas trip, Ghana a profound effect on King. Upon his return to the United States, he said, "Ghana has something to say to us. It says to us first, that the oppressor never voluntarily gives freedom to the oppressed. You have to work for it."
Before the pandemic, Ghana was emerging as a prime tourist destination not just in West Africa but the entire continent. It is open to US visitors. While many people come for the beaches, wildlife and food, it also holds important historical sites.
That includes Cape Coast Castle, which was a hub of the transatlantic slave trade. A visit there is a somber reminder of centuries of oppression and its ramifications during MLK's time up to today. Victoria Road, Cape Coast, Ghana, +233 024 587 3117
India
Online
If you're simply not able to make it to any of these places in person this year, trace the journeys of King online at Stanford University's extensive King Institute. It's a deep dive into his life, yet easy to navigate.