Bradford High School staff commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 visit to its building

When it comes to honoring the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one staff member at Bradford High School really did her homework. For her efforts, Melissa Otwaska gets a gold star, or eight of them, in fact.

Otwaska, who works in the school library in administrative support, created a display of photos and books on King just in time for the holiday marking his birthday on Jan. 17.

Motivating Otwaska was the information that on April 27, 1967, King had held a press conference in what is now an art room at Bradford High School. At the time, however, the building was occupied by the University of Wisconsin Center, Kenosha, the predecessor of UW-Parkside.

Located on a wall next to the main entrance to the school library, the display, titled “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s speeches of Peace & Equality in Wisconsin,” consists of 11 photos of King visiting eight cities throughout the state from 1957 through 1967.

Gold stars mark each of cities where he spoke during this period: Eau Claire, Kenosha, Madison, Menasha, Milwaukee, Wausau, Whitewater and Williams Bay.

“I thought it was important to show that (King) had been in Bradford's physical building and then branched off with where else he had visited in Wisconsin,” Otwaska said.

On April 27, 1967, before his press conference, King gave a speech at St. Joseph’s High School as part of a lecture series that had been organized by the University of Wisconsin Extension, Kenosha.

According to an April 28 Kenosha Evening News story, King the night before addressed a crowd in Minneapolis, Minn., then flew into Chicago before driving to up Kenosha.

Giving credit where its due

Otwaska was quick to mention that she was not the first to re-discover King’s visit to Bradford’s building. That credit, she said, belongs to David Koel, a current art teacher at the school.

Otwaska put the display together by researching “places in Wisconsin visited by Martin Luther King, Jr.”. Relying on local media reporting on his visits at the time, she printed out photos, wrote captions using a vintage font and laminated them for the exhibit. Using white ribbons, she tied each photo to its corresponding gold star on a map state of Wisconsin.

She learned that on most of his stops, King’s talking points included public housing and the importance of unifying civil rights organizations.

Otwaska said that she enjoyed the process of researching and organizing the homage to King.

“Going in, I did not know a lot of this and I found it fun to learn new things and all very interesting.”

