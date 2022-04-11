BRADFORD HIGH SCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

Aliyah Barlow, Evelyn Ceja-Lagunas, Mia Crespo, Brooklynn Danielson, Dahlia DeJesus, *Owen Elder, Emmeline Erickson, Daniela Godoy, Isaac Gordillo, Vanessa Hinojosa, Keyaira Hofmann, *Arsenii Holubov, Alex Johnson, Elizabeth Jones, Audrey Kauffman, *Savannah Kloehn, Tiernan Koloen, *Robin Loewen, *Jazai Lopez, Jordan Manjarrez, River Melcher, *Ella Munro, Angela Parker, Aubriann Pincombe, Jaynah Rasmussen, Sara ReaLopez, Josephine Redig, Lizzy Odette Rivas-Gallegos, Gianna Romano, Daniel Sauceda, Joshua Schuldt, Alivia Scozzaro, *Rachel Shatzer, Morgan Smith, Katelyn Stefanich, Joseph Strash, Aubrey Strelow, Adrianna Teschler, Christian Timoshuk, *Dakota Valetti, *Landon Williams,
Javier Aguirre, Ella Cater, Vito Cucunato, *Kassidy Fonk, Lauren Jeanblanc, Nina Lall, Maria Maldonado Mendoza, Leslie Manna, Emma Maxfield, Ethan McClain, Abby McGovern, Ibrahim Mian, Ana Middleton, Hanzo Miller, Iyanna Moore, Jayleen Navarrete, Mason Runyard, Keira Schroeder, Hanna Scott, Emma St Martin, Timoteo Suazo, Emma Swihart, Autumn Vang, Jack Wagner, Anna Whiteside, Ethan Winstead, Kayla Wiseman,
Samantha Kerkman defeats Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Kenosha County executive race
UPDATE: Three Kenosha County Board races too close to call, likely to lead to recounts
Kenosha Unified voters return long-time incumbent, elect two newcomers to School Board
COURT ROUNDUP: Pleasant Prairie man charged with 20 counts of possessing child pornography
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
A Wisconsin school lunch this week: Sliced cheese, apple slices and carrots. Nothing else.
Standoff with Kenosha police near beach house ends following 2 1/2 hours of talks; man, uninjured, taken to hospital for evaluation
Salem man flees authorities, crashes vehicle in Illinois and runs back into Kenosha County where he's apprehended
Middleton doctor found dead in Iron County was hiking when ground collapsed, authorities say
TV highlights for Saturday, April 9: ABC airing epic 'Ten Commandments' film
Kenosha City Council will see some turnover, as two incumbents lose re-election bids
Kenosha police respond to multiple calls of gunfire at 51st Street and 17th Avenue
Man facing numerous felonies for drugs, fleeing police, and reportedly crashing vehicle into business Thursday
'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say
Racine 21-year-old allegedly drove drunk with two children in car, crashed into a tree
Lorelai Amborn, Madeline Brown, *Joshua Davison, Alexa Didinsky, Ariana Ervin, Tony Ferraro, Addison Funk, Devon Henningfield, Lyle Kauffman, *Morgan Kelsey, Ava Klinefelter, *Oskar Kritzler, *Miriam Lamoreaux, Azuri Lawson, *Ava Litkey, Justine Loewen, Zackery Meyer, *Leo Munro, Jacob Ortiz, *Alejandro Ortuno, *Kush Patel, Sophia Prondzinski, Jerid Rathman, *Kaela Reuter, *Logan Schneider, Annelise Seymour, Elizabeth Shatzer, Alexis Siedjak, Mylee Spruille, Caden Stepler, *Kalia Stibeck, Simona Tenuta, Nevaeh Thomas, Katie Thompson, *Daniel Torresin, McKenna Wolf, Norah Wynstra, Daniel Zuniga-Miranda,
Ava Ambrose, Samuel Arnold, Ethan Bergman, Dylan Bojko, *Aneavia Bolden, Teca’re Brown, David Calderon, Paige Christensen, Gabriella Ciotti, Katelyn D’Amore, Kourtni Densmore, *Kayla Dial, *Chanyah Dorn, Aniyah Ervin, *Aidan Funk, *Mattia Gnocchi, Jamie Hall, Charles Halstead, *Alexa Hernandez, Jenna Hutchings, Zoe Jerome, Samantha Keckeisen, James Kelley, Isabella Knick, Hannah Kraus, *Logan LaBuda, *Olivia Lehmann, Joey Luvianos, Christopher Lyons, Dominic Manna, Brevin Margetson, *Lillian May, *Ella McGovern, *Courtnie Poppie, Aurelia Postuchow, *Amanda Poulos, Jayla Prideaux, Kevin Relich, Jennifer Roman, Lorena Salazar, *Leslie Sauceda, *Alec Schabowsky, Jenna Schnabel, Logan Scuglik, Dylan Smith, Mitchell Swanson, Breanna Techert, Hannah Tenuta, Allyson Vaughn, Kayla Watkins, *Maryha White, Meghan Williams, *Nathan Williams, Justin Zizzo.
Cities With the Most Professional Sports Franchises
College basketball takes center stage on the sports calendar each March as the NCAA basketball tournament gets underway. The tournament brings a packed three weeks of high-pressure games as 68 teams compete for the college basketball crown. Along the way, millions of Americans fill out brackets, join office pools, and tune in to games as March Madness unfolds.
For most of the rest of the year, professional sports are more popular among U.S. sports fans. According to polling from Gallup, professional football is America’s
most popular sport, with 62% of Americans identifying as fans, and professional baseball is close behind with 57%. And the two less popular major pro sports, basketball and hockey, have each trended upward significantly in popularity over the last two decades. Meanwhile, both college football and college basketball lag slightly behind their professional equivalents in popularity.
One caveat to this data is that sports fandom in the United States can be highly regionalized, with varying interest in different professional sports or in college athletics depending on location. The four major sports leagues—Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, and National Football League—together contain 124 franchises across the United States and Canada. But these professional franchises are concentrated in a relatively limited number of locations. Most of the markets where professional franchises set up shop have large populations, strong TV markets, and residents with disposable income to support ticket and merchandise sales. And many markets have been found to be well-suited for some sports but not others—like football in Jacksonville or basketball in Portland.
As a result, nearly half of all professional sports franchises are based in just seven U.S. states—and in particular, the seven with the
most residents. California and New York not only have multiple metro areas that are able to support professional sports franchises but, in the cases of Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and New York City, also have metro regions large enough to sustain multiple franchises in the same sport. Among smaller states with professional sports, it is more common to have a lower number of sports or teams represented. Four states have only two professional teams and another four have only one.
Nearly half of all pro sports franchises are based in 7 US states
Because of how professional sports franchises are concentrated, many states have no teams competing at the highest level of the four major sports. Just under half of states lack any professional franchise, with most of these being located in the South, the central U.S., and New England. In contrast, California leads the U.S. with 15 professional franchises spread across several major metros in the state: three in the NFL, three in the NHL, four in the NBA, and five in MLB. At the metro level, almost every major U.S. city has at least one sports franchise, and many have more than that. Twelve U.S. metro areas host at least one team from each of the four major sports, and another seven are home to at least three different professional sports.
About half of all US states have no pro sports franchises
Researchers at
HotDog.com ranked U.S. and Canadian metropolitan areas according to the total number of active, professional football, basketball, baseball, and hockey franchises operating in each location. The information was sourced directly from each league. In the analysis, franchises are attributed to the metro and state in which they are currently branded to be from. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater collective tenure of their active franchises was ranked higher.
Here are the metropolitan areas with the most professional sports franchises.
20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: Checubus / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Seattle Seahawks NBA franchises: N/A MLB franchises: Seattle Mariners NHL franchises: Seattle Kraken
19. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Tampa Bay Buccaneers NBA franchises: N/A MLB franchises: Tampa Bay Rays NHL franchises: Tampa Bay Lightning
18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Houston Texans NBA franchises: Houston Rockets MLB franchises: Houston Astros NHL franchises: N/A
17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Atlanta Falcons NBA franchises: Atlanta Hawks MLB franchises: Atlanta Braves NHL franchises: N/A
16. Toronto, ON
Photo Credit: S-F / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: N/A NBA franchises: Toronto Raptors MLB franchises: Toronto Blue Jays NHL franchises: Toronto Maple Leafs
15. Cleveland-Elyria, OH
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Cleveland Browns NBA franchises: Cleveland Cavaliers MLB franchises: Cleveland Guardians NHL franchises: N/A
14. Pittsburgh, PA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 3 NFL franchises: Pittsburgh Steelers NBA franchises: N/A MLB franchises: Pittsburgh Pirates NHL franchises: Pittsburgh Penguins
13. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Airzona Cardinals NBA franchises: Phoenix Suns MLB franchises: Arizona Diamondbacks NHL franchises: Arizona Coyotes
12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Miami Dolphins NBA franchises: Miami Heat MLB franchises: Miami Marlins NHL franchises: Florida Panthers
11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
Photo Credit: Virrage Images / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Denver Broncos NBA franchises: Denver Nuggets MLB franchises: Colorado Rockies NHL franchises: Colorado Avalanche
10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Photo Credit: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Minnesota Vikings NBA franchises: Minnesota Timberwolves MLB franchises: Minnesota Twins NHL franchises: Minnesota Wild
9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Dallas Cowboys NBA franchises: Dallas Mavericks MLB franchises: Texas Rangers NHL franchises: Dallas Stars
8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Washington Commanders NBA franchises: Washington Wizards MLB franchises: Washington Nationals NHL franchises: Washington Capitals
7. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: San Francisco 49ers NBA franchises: Golden State Warriors MLB franchises: Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants NHL franchises: N/A
6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
Photo Credit: Gang Liu / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Philadelphia Eagles NBA franchises: Philadelphia 76ers MLB franchises: Philadelphia Phillies NHL franchises: Philadelphia Flyers
5. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: New England Patriots NBA franchises: Boston Celtics MLB franchises: Boston Red Sox NHL franchises: Boston Bruins
4. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Photo Credit: Ivan Cholakov / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 4 NFL franchises: Detroit Lions NBA franchises: Detroit Pistons MLB franchises: Detroit Tigers NHL franchises: Detroit Red Wings
3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: JoelC024 / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 5 NFL franchises: Chicago Bears NBA franchises: Chicago Bulls MLB franchises: Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox NHL franchises: Chicago Blackhawks
2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Eric Urquhart / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 8 NFL franchises: Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams NBA franchises: Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers MLB franchises: Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers NHL franchises: Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock
Total number of professional sports franchises: 9 NFL franchises: New York Giants, New York Jets NBA franchises: Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks MLB franchises: New York Mets, New York Yankees NHL franchises: New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers
