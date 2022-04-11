 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BRADFORD HIGH SCHOOL | THIRD QUARTER HONOR ROLL

GRADE 9

Aliyah Barlow, Evelyn Ceja-Lagunas, Mia Crespo, Brooklynn Danielson, Dahlia DeJesus, *Owen Elder, Emmeline Erickson, Daniela Godoy, Isaac Gordillo, Vanessa Hinojosa, Keyaira Hofmann, *Arsenii Holubov, Alex Johnson, Elizabeth Jones, Audrey Kauffman, *Savannah Kloehn, Tiernan Koloen, *Robin Loewen, *Jazai Lopez, Jordan Manjarrez, River Melcher, *Ella Munro, Angela Parker, Aubriann Pincombe, Jaynah Rasmussen, Sara ReaLopez, Josephine Redig, Lizzy Odette Rivas-Gallegos, Gianna Romano, Daniel Sauceda, Joshua Schuldt, Alivia Scozzaro, *Rachel Shatzer, Morgan Smith, Katelyn Stefanich, Joseph Strash, Aubrey Strelow, Adrianna Teschler, Christian Timoshuk, *Dakota Valetti, *Landon Williams,

GRADE 10

Javier Aguirre, Ella Cater, Vito Cucunato, *Kassidy Fonk, Lauren Jeanblanc, Nina Lall, Maria Maldonado Mendoza, Leslie Manna, Emma Maxfield, Ethan McClain, Abby McGovern, Ibrahim Mian, Ana Middleton, Hanzo Miller, Iyanna Moore, Jayleen Navarrete, Mason Runyard, Keira Schroeder, Hanna Scott, Emma St Martin, Timoteo Suazo, Emma Swihart, Autumn Vang, Jack Wagner, Anna Whiteside, Ethan Winstead, Kayla Wiseman,

GRADE 11

Lorelai Amborn, Madeline Brown, *Joshua Davison, Alexa Didinsky, Ariana Ervin, Tony Ferraro, Addison Funk, Devon Henningfield, Lyle Kauffman, *Morgan Kelsey, Ava Klinefelter, *Oskar Kritzler, *Miriam Lamoreaux, Azuri Lawson, *Ava Litkey, Justine Loewen, Zackery Meyer, *Leo Munro, Jacob Ortiz, *Alejandro Ortuno, *Kush Patel, Sophia Prondzinski, Jerid Rathman, *Kaela Reuter, *Logan Schneider, Annelise Seymour, Elizabeth Shatzer, Alexis Siedjak, Mylee Spruille, Caden Stepler, *Kalia Stibeck, Simona Tenuta, Nevaeh Thomas, Katie Thompson, *Daniel Torresin, McKenna Wolf, Norah Wynstra, Daniel Zuniga-Miranda,

GRADE 12

Ava Ambrose, Samuel Arnold, Ethan Bergman, Dylan Bojko, *Aneavia Bolden, Teca’re Brown, David Calderon, Paige Christensen, Gabriella Ciotti, Katelyn D’Amore, Kourtni Densmore, *Kayla Dial, *Chanyah Dorn, Aniyah Ervin, *Aidan Funk, *Mattia Gnocchi, Jamie Hall, Charles Halstead, *Alexa Hernandez, Jenna Hutchings, Zoe Jerome, Samantha Keckeisen, James Kelley, Isabella Knick, Hannah Kraus, *Logan LaBuda, *Olivia Lehmann, Joey Luvianos, Christopher Lyons, Dominic Manna, Brevin Margetson, *Lillian May, *Ella McGovern, *Courtnie Poppie, Aurelia Postuchow, *Amanda Poulos, Jayla Prideaux, Kevin Relich, Jennifer Roman, Lorena Salazar, *Leslie Sauceda, *Alec Schabowsky, Jenna Schnabel, Logan Scuglik, Dylan Smith, Mitchell Swanson, Breanna Techert, Hannah Tenuta, Allyson Vaughn, Kayla Watkins, *Maryha White, Meghan Williams, *Nathan Williams, Justin Zizzo.

* indicates straight A’s

