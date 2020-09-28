Bradford, Indian Trail, Lincoln schools virtual this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to required student and staff quarantines and COVID-related illnesses, Kenosha Unified School District is keeping Bradford High School, Indian Trail High School & Academy and Lincoln Middle School virtual this week.

Students at each of the schools will be expected to log in for classes at their scheduled time Monday through Friday, Oct. 2, in order to be marked present.

"Thankfully, we are able to offer virtual learning during these high-impact times because we are allowing staff who are close contacts and required to self-quarantine to teach virtually from home during the pandemic. We also have other certified staff, such as instructional coaches and teacher consultants, who have been repurposed as classroom teachers as needed." The district stated on it's website. "This helps alleviate the negative effects the virus has on student learning because it allows us to provide a continuity of learning in the absence of in-person learning.

"We know how frustrating this is for some of our families, but we appreciate your understanding in knowing that we must make adjustments in order to serve our students. Together we will get through this."

