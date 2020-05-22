Brakes applied to truck and trailer parking lot proposal in Kenosha

A proposed truck and trailer parking lot eyed on land near the Kenosha Regional Airport is on hold — at least for now.
The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday was slated to review the latest sets of plans associated with a possible truck and trailer parking lot at 4415 88th Ave. and an adjacent distribution center at 8311 38th St.
Mayor John Antaramian informed commissioners the companies behind the project — Transport Properties and Northpoint Development — opted not to go before commissioners at this week’s meeting.
“The applicant has withdrawn this item, so it will not be before us at this time,” said Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission.
When asked for additional details on the status of the proposal, Antaramian said Transport and Northpoint representatives expressed to city officials a desire to submit “something the commission would feel more comfortable with.”
The truck and trailer parking lot plans have gone before commissioners multiple times this year. Minor modifications have been made to the proposal, with truck stall counts jostling between 199 and 213 spaces. Also in the mix is a 729,600-square-foot distribution center.
Project representatives have touted the benefits such a project could bring to the site, which is currently within the Town of Somers and subject to annexation within the city’s limits.
In addition to adding to the city’s tax base, Northpoint representatives in April said the development could yield upward of 400 jobs.
But the project has drawn reservations from commissioners, who have expressed concerns with traffic, noise and other potential impacts of the would-be development with neighboring properties.
At an April 9 meeting when the plans last went under the microscope, Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, whose district encompasses the site, said he was not supportive of the plans as presented.
“I looked long and hard at this project,” Ruffalo said last month. “My problem is with the semi truck parking. I don’t think this is in the best interest of my district at this time.”
City officials also have heard from nearby property owners who are concerned with the potential development.
Joseph and Barbara Romano, who own two residential properties on 88th Avenue, said the truck and trailer site would leave their homes as an “isolated island” in the surrounding area.
“This would create a devastating effect on the value, safety and aesthetics of both properties,” the Romanos wrote in a letter, which was included in the commissioners’ May 21 packet.
Also Thursday, commissioners:
Recommended proceeding with the annexation of an 18.175-acre parcel in the Town of Somers located at 5501 120th Ave.
The jurisdictional changeover is tied to the expansion of the Majestic Midwest Innovation Center project at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park site.
The commission’s recommendation will go before City Council on June 1 for a binding vote.
Discussed with Antaramian the general state of new development in Kenosha amid COVID-19. The mayor said he remained upbeat, overall, about the progression of new projects taking root in the city, despite potential economic challenges from the pandemic.
“I wouldn’t say we are slowing down,” Antaramian said. “We still have a number of projects in play. We still seem to be receiving a fair amount of interest in the region.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.