Brakes applied to truck and trailer parking lot proposal in Kenosha

A proposed truck and trailer parking lot eyed on land near the Kenosha Regional Airport is on hold — at least for now.

The Kenosha Plan Commission on Thursday was slated to review the latest sets of plans associated with a possible truck and trailer parking lot at 4415 88th Ave. and an adjacent distribution center at 8311 38th St.

Mayor John Antaramian informed commissioners the companies behind the project — Transport Properties and Northpoint Development — opted not to go before commissioners at this week’s meeting.

“The applicant has withdrawn this item, so it will not be before us at this time,” said Antaramian, who chairs the Plan Commission.

When asked for additional details on the status of the proposal, Antaramian said Transport and Northpoint representatives expressed to city officials a desire to submit “something the commission would feel more comfortable with.”

The truck and trailer parking lot plans have gone before commissioners multiple times this year. Minor modifications have been made to the proposal, with truck stall counts jostling between 199 and 213 spaces. Also in the mix is a 729,600-square-foot distribution center.