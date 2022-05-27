 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREAKING: Milwaukee man accused of killing Kenosha woman being held on $1 million bond

The Milwaukee man accused of shooting a Kenosha woman to death is being held on a $1 million bond. 

Timmy L. Brooks appeared in Kenosha County Intake Court on Friday afternoon for allegedly killing 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell.

Timmy L. Brooks appeared in Kenosha County Intake Court on Friday afternoon for allegedly killing 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell. 

At 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Kenosha Police responded to the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave., for a suspicious death reported by hotel staff. Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived and confirmed Mitchell was the deceased woman.

Brooks is charged with numerous felonies, including first-degree intentional homicide. A preliminary hearing is set for June 3. 

This is a developing story. 

