BREAKING: Samantha Kerkman winner of Kenosha County executive race

Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday's Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.

In unofficial results, Kerkman, of Salem Lakes, received 14,693 votes, or 51.32% of the vote. Matoska-Mentink, of Pleasant Prairie, received 13,886, or 48.5% of the vote.

Kerkman will replace County Executive Jim Kreuser, who has held the position since 2008. She is expected to take the oath of office in mid-month, but has plans to meet with Kreuser Wednesay to being the transition process. Kreuser's last official day is office is Monday, April 18.

Kerkman, 47, the sitting state representative of the 61st Assembly District from Salem Lakes, will be the fifth county executive in Kenosha County history and the first woman to hold the seat.

"I want to thank all my supporters and everyone who came out to vote," Kerkman said from the Birchwood Grill late Tuesday. “Becky called and I appreciate that. In the new role, we’ll work very closely together. I look forward to working with the County Board, and all the county offices.”

Kerkman said she thinks it is her experience that resonated with voters.

"I think it was the experience that I bring from Madison," Kerkman said. "I have been working with the county executive for years on issues that impact the county."

Kerkman said during her campaign she also has "a reputation of being eagle-eyed in saving money for Wisconsin taxpayers."

"I (have) a critical understanding of the relationship between county and state government as well as the ability, experience, and vision to guide Kenosha in the years ahead as County Executive," she said during her bid for office.

Matoska-Mentink, 53, the elected Kenosha County Court Clerk who resides in Pleasant Prairie, was the top vote-getter in the February Primary. She took 44.4% of the vote in a race that eliminated candidate Jerry Gulley.

"I ran a positive campaign and I stayed true to myself,” Matoska-Mentink said. “I continue to have a job I love and I’m going to continue to support our county, our county government, and we’re going to keep moving Kenosha forward."

She said she will now file candidacy paperwork to run for another term as Clerk of Circuit Courts, a race on the November ballot, along with that of Kenosha County Sheriff.

“I wish Samantha the best and congratulations to her,” Matoska-Mentink said. "I look forward to working with her with issues regarding the Circuit Court.”

