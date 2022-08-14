UPDATED WATCH NOW: Three people shot near entrance to Six Flags Great America Sunday evening

Three people were reportedly shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. prompting a heavy police response.

Initial reports indicated the injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The amusement park, which closes at 8 p.m., was evacuated.

Six Flags posted on its Facebook page that the three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle. Park security and on-site Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department Substation officers responded immediately.

Law enforcement is still investigation. There was no initial work as to the conditions of the three individuals who were wounded.

By 10 p.m. law enforcement units were assisting residents who were arriving to pick up loved ones who had evacuated.

A heavy media presence at the park entrance was moved into a media area from which to observe.

Law enforcement units from several agencies responded to the initial report of a shooting with possible multiple victims near the entrance to the amusement park.

Initial reports indicated that the shootings occurred around the time the amusement park was closing for the day.

This is a breaking story. Check back to this website for updates.