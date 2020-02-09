Bridal event unveils wide array of wedding possibilities for area couples

In the dead of winter, the area's premiere bridal event brought to life an endless array of possibilities for making wedding wishes come true.

On Sunday, more than 300 people attended the Kenosha Bridal Showcase where, despite the nasty weather, brides and grooms-to-be found a haven at Madrigrano Marina Shores. The showcase featured more than 30 vendors and a plethora of planning ideas. The event was sponsored by the Kenosha News and Herbert's Jewelers of Kenosha.

From cakes and caterers, to dance and design and venues, the event featured something for almost every taste and theme to celebrate that special day.

The bridal event was the perfect place to start for David Torres and Sayde Pascual, both of Kenosha, who are planning for their nuptials in 2022.

"We're looking at more of a rustic theme," said Torres, with Pascual nodding in agreement.

"For me, to come here, it gives me more of an image of what is possible," Pascual said. "There's a lot of variety for what you can envision for your wedding."

Kayleen Kinsley and Anthony Brau, both of Sturtevant, have three months to go until their wedding on May 30.

