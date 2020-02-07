Bridal show set for Sunday in Kenosha

The Kenosha Southeast Wisconsin Winter Bridal Showcase, presented by the Kenosha News, will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Madrigrano Marina Shore, 302 58th St.

The showcase, with many vendors offering a variety of services, aims to be a one-stop shop for those looking toward their nuptials. This event is the place to be for those seeking something out-of-the ordinary or personalized for their wedding.

During the event, brides and grooms can meet with experts in things like hair styling, makeup artistry, entertainment and florists as well as honeymoon planning and accommodations. In addition, LaMacchia Travel will be raffling off a honeymoon getaway.

Brides and grooms will be admitted at no charge. Admission for others is $5.

For more information, contact Colleen Myers at 262-656-6209 or cmyers@kenoshanews.com.

