Darren Teteak, left, of Pound, Wis., and Hayley Syring of Mount Pleasant, talk about how they met as they took a break from collecting ideas for their future wedding at the Bridal Showcase held Sunday at the Stella Hotel & Ballroom.
A table setting sits on display in the grand ballroom as Deanna O' Loughlin, of Kenosha, event manager for The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, chats with guests at the Bridal Showcase held at the hotel Sunday. About 300 couples registered for the event and 150 showed up in the first hour.
Rafael Hernandez, left, and Renata Parra, both of Kenosha, smile as they purchase a ring from Starlite Jewelers during the Bridal Showcase held in the ballroom of the Stella Hotel in Downtown Kenosha.
Skylar Schmidt, left, and Anthony Baratta, both of Kenosha, model the bride's and groom's formal wedding attire for Shel's Bridal and Crystal's Men's Wear as they speak with guests at the Bridal Showcase event at the Stella Hotel on Sunday.
For Haley Syring and Darren Teteak a hunting trip up north was just the thing to bring them together.
Neither was really looking for a relationship, but a mutual friend introduced Syring of Mount Pleasant to Teteak, who is from Pound, Wis., while at a neighbor’s home in northern Wisconsin three months ago.
“Our friend said that he should really meet me and date,” Syring said. “He didn’t really want a relationship. I was told I would really like Darren and I didn’t want a relationship, either, but we fell in love.”
On Sunday, the couple, who got engaged Feb. 11, saw the Bridal Showcase held in the second-floor ballroom at the Stella Hotel as an opportunity to collect the many ideas offered by the more than three dozen vendors ranging from caterers to jewelers, hotel, restaurants, clothiers and dance studios.
“We wanted to see the different venues and photographers and try to get an idea of planning our wedding,” said Syring, who added they were in the early stages of the process and a wedding date hadn’t been set just yet. The couple said they plan to tie the knot close to where Haley lives, either in Mount Pleasant or Racine.
“Hopefully, this summer we can get everything all planned out,” she said.
Kelly Wells, Wisconn Valley Media Group marketing and events manager, said Sunday’s event had more than 150 couples of the 300 registered show up within the first hour for the fourth annual event.
“It’s featuring a lot of the local businesses, as well as, regional businesses from Southeast Wisconsin and even Lake County,” said Wells as more guests checked in to the ballroom. “There’s a lot of venue options, photography, DJ’s … catering. There’s financial services, real estate, make-up and lingerie and bachelorette party ideas.”
“Vendors have all been really happy. They’re ready to talk to people,” she said. “This is the first year (the bridal showcase) has been held at The Stella and they’ve been a good partner and a beautiful venue.”
The third and final bridal showcase in the area will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50 in Lake Geneva. For more information to access Go.LakeGenevaNews.net/Bridal2023. A similar showcase was also held on Feb. 5 in the Fountain Banquet Hall in Racine.
