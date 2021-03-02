Bridgit Rallo of Peacetree Originals is, herself, an original

Rallo’s staying power may be in part due to the fact that she’s an entrepreneur who doesn’t consider herself a business person. She doesn’t consider those who pay for her goods customers as much as they are friends with whom she shares connections.

“I’m not a professional person at all,” she said. “I only want to be responsible for how the customers are treated. If somebody comes into my store feeling good, I want them to walk out feeling great.”

For Rallo, customer relations are a two-way street. “We grow and learn from each other ... that’s what happens here. I always feel like I’m learning something and every connection is for a reason.”

Asked how many are on her staff, she laughs saying, “Everybody who walks into the store.”

She says customers are part of the fabric of the store’s operations, offering suggestions and sometimes hands-on help.

That said, Kenosha resident Peter Aiston has assisted at the store for approximately eight years. He too started out by just dropping by and checking out Peacetree and found it “a safe place to learn new things and be creative.”