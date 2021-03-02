Bridgit Rallo of Peacetree Originals is, herself, an original

Everything about Bridgit Rallo and her store, Peacetree Originals, is one of a kind.
She says she isn’t a business person, but Rallo has been doing business in Kenosha for 24 years.
She says she’s not organized, but the items in her shop are carefully curated by color.
She doesn’t have customers, she has connections and conversations.
“Everything has evolved organically without a conscious plan,” she said, in a recent interview at the store located at 4721 Seventh Ave.
A native of Pleasant Prairie, Rallo (né Jantzen), 47, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who in 1997 turned her passion for natural stones and hand crafts into a jewelry-making business.
“I started the business as a ‘mobile enterprise,’” she said. “I traveled to art fairs and festivals, making just enough money to write off my gas. It was a way for me to have fun and call it work.”
Rallo began putting down roots at a brick-and-mortar storefront in 2001 in a leased space in the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue. The shop moved to the Orpheum Building and to a space at 715 57th St. before Rallo purchased Peacetree’s “forever home” at 4721 Seventh Ave. in 2009.
Builds relationships
Rallo’s staying power may be in part due to the fact that she’s an entrepreneur who doesn’t consider herself a business person. She doesn’t consider those who pay for her goods customers as much as they are friends with whom she shares connections.
“I’m not a professional person at all,” she said. “I only want to be responsible for how the customers are treated. If somebody comes into my store feeling good, I want them to walk out feeling great.”
For Rallo, customer relations are a two-way street. “We grow and learn from each other ... that’s what happens here. I always feel like I’m learning something and every connection is for a reason.”
Asked how many are on her staff, she laughs saying, “Everybody who walks into the store.”
She says customers are part of the fabric of the store’s operations, offering suggestions and sometimes hands-on help.
That said, Kenosha resident Peter Aiston has assisted at the store for approximately eight years. He too started out by just dropping by and checking out Peacetree and found it “a safe place to learn new things and be creative.”
“Bridgit has the ability to be with people she doesn’t know without making them feel intimidated — she let’s them be who they are.”
Crafted products
So what brings customers to Peacetree’s doors?
Much of what the shop offers has remained consistent through the years. Rallo sources raw materials she crafts into necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings and offers shelf space to artisans selling a wide range of natural goods.
An experienced tie-dye artist, Rallo tie-dyes bamboo fabric socks, silk scarves, infant wear and items requested by customers. She also creates artworks in cotton, linen, wool and hemp.
“What’s important to me are colors, textures and where things come from,” she said.
In addition to items of her own creation, she offers Fair Trade products and items from about 20 other artists. “I’ve been a hemp advocate for years and have a variety of hemp items,” she said.
Store setup
Peacetree’s inventory is arranged not by category, but by color.
“A few years back I decided to set up my whole store to correlate with energy chakras (of the body). So when you walk in you’re at the root chakra (dark colors) and as you move through the store, the colors become lighter as they move up to the crown (the head).
“For people who are working on chakras it gives them an easy way to see and understand. And for people who are not into chakras, it still flows aesthetically because (the colors) go with the rainbow.”
Colors, chakras and stones are a big thing for Rallo’s customers.
“Maybe 1% of the time people are coming in ‘just for a pretty stone’ — but usually they’re coming in for a stone that is, for example, helping to open their throat chakra.”
Sometimes they don’t buy anything and Rallo is O.K. with that, too. “Some people just say, ‘Don’t mind me, I’m just soakin’ up the vibe!’”
“Soakin’ up the vibe’ is one of Rallo’s favorite things about Peacetree, and one of the things that changed the most with the advent of the pandemic.
“One of my passions in life is bringing people together and COVID has damped that big time — we’re a hug store, a people-meet-people store. COVID came on fast and hit pretty hard... We stopped in our tracks and I wasn’t sure how to reopen with the same vibe we had when we closed down.”
After Wisconsin’s initial statewide lockdown, Rallo worked on ways to continue offering goods, even if she could not offer hugs. These included curbside product pickup and home delivery.
In July she also began offering in-store visits by appointment and pop-up store hours open to the public.
The accommodations were important, she said. “People who don’t feel safe are just as important as those who do,” she said.
Because she is a community person, the pandemic and last summer’s riots have been especially hard. “It was so sad to be closed when I felt it was one of the most important times to be open.”
Still Rallo’s positivism shines through. “Things are working out. Everyone has worked so hard to weave it all back together.,” she said.
Pre-COVID, Peacetree sponsored music festivals, raising money for local agencies including the Kenosha Achievement Center and the Shalom Center. This too is something Rallo hopes one day to again offer the community.
Business as pleasure
Rallo’s advice to others contemplating a business: “Do what you love to do. What’s kept me going is that I 100% love what I do and I love how I get to do it.”
“I feel I am very blessed and very rich to be able to do this — it’s not about dollars, but energy and connections made.”