Briefs: Police respond to 3 calls for gunfire

There were three separate police calls for gunfire in Kenosha from Sunday evening through early Monday, but no reports of injuries.

At 9:20 p.m. Sunday police were called to the area of 21st Avenue and 45th Street. No one was injured, but police found a car in the area had been struck by a bullet.

At 2:48 a.m. police were called to the 5800 block of 14th Avenue for a report of gunfire. Ten minutes later there was a report of shots being fired in the area of 88th Street and 17th Avenue. In both those cases, police found no evidence at the scenes.

The incidents remain under investigation.

