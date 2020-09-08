 Skip to main content
Bright on: Colorful murals bloom at Diver Dan's
Bright on: Colorful murals bloom at Diver Dan's

The ongoing project to paint murals on boarded-up local businesses added another colorful spot with work at Diver Dan’s Scuba & Aquatic Center, 3927 30th Ave.

The business is located near the place — at 28th Avenue and 40th Street on Kenosha’s north side — where Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha Police on Aug. 23.

That shooting set off more than a week of unrest, with some after-dark violence, fires and looting.

Plywood was put up outside businesses and other buildings to protect them from possible damage, and now that plywood has become a canvas all over Kenosha.

The murals at Diver Dan’s were organized by Kenosha Creative Space and Ardis Mahone Mosley, a parent liaison at Lincoln Middle School.

The project includes the Mahone Fund and KUSD’s African-American Youth Initiative.

