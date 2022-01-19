 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Brighton

Brighton committee to present ideas to preserve town's rural character at Tuesday open house

Harvesting in Brighton

Workers harvest a large corn field for silage Monday in the Town of Brighton in this file photo. Residents hope to maintain the rural agriculture feel of the town.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

BRIGHTON — After a year of work, the Town of Brighton Vision Committee has scheduled a "community conversation" open house later this month to present the “path to preserve and sustain” the rural character of the municipality.

“The committee has worked hard on the information and has had the opportunity to learn so much from many experts over the last year,” Town Chair Sue Crane said. “I know the information will be interesting to everyone who attends.”

The open house is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, at Brighton School, 1200 248th Ave.

Pre-registration is suggested and can be made at: https://kaba.regfox.com/012522-a-community-conversation

In person registration will also be offered beginning at 5:30 p.m. the night of the open house.

Crane said the Vision Committee is not an official or ad-hoc committee of the Town Board. Rather, it is a diverse group of about 20 neighbors who have been taking part in discussions about the future of Brighton.

The meetings are facilitated by Heather Wessling, vice-president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Wessling said she is working to help residents explore what controls, measures and mechanisms exist to help them meet the goals of maintaining a rural community.

What rural means

The primary concept was to preserve the community as rural, both Crane and Wessling explained.

The group started by defining what rural means to the different residents and stakeholders. Speakers were brought in each month so participants could learn more about land use and zoning, property values and taxes, permanent conservancy, and the history of the town and its farming community.

Wessling said participants created smaller work groups, each of which will make a presentation at the open house.

The process is an important precursor to what will be a more formal review of the town’s Smart Growth Plan, which includes land use considerations.

Crane said she is hoping for a tremendous turnout at the meeting and wants as many residents as possible to be involved.

