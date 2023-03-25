Kenosha County’s Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs Golf Course will open for the season, on Monday, March 27.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said, regardless of weather conditions, the course clubhouses will be open for season pass and merchandise sales, with play beginning as soon as conditions allow.

“It’s seemed like a long winter, but spring is here and golf season is back,” Kerkman said. “I encourage golfers to get out, get some fresh air, and check out our great Kenosha County courses.”

Dan Drier, PGA Professional and General Manager of Golf Operations for Kenosha County, said there are tremendous opportunities to create memories with friends and family at the golf courses in beautiful natural surroundings.

“We have had much of the underbrush in the wooded areas removed throughout the golf courses,” Drier said. “We are excited to have golfers enjoy the fun, fitness, and camaraderie from their experience! We are very proud of our golf courses and look forward to our guests playing them soon.”

For the start of the season, hours of operation for both courses will be from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week, weather permitting. As the weather gets warmer, the courses will open earlier.

Due to saturated conditions on the courses, the season will begin with a requirement that carts must remain on cart paths only. This will be strictly enforced. Violators will be required to walk the rest of their round, with no refunds offered.

To open up the season at Brighton Dale Links, there will be a Spring Scramble on Saturday, April 22. This is a 4-person, 18-hole scramble with prizes valued at over $6,000. The entry fee is just $70 per player. It includes greens fee, cart, boxed lunch and prizes including a foursome winning a 2023 Adult Value Package.

For seniors, Brighton Dale will host its Senior Scramble on Friday April 28. This is also a 4-person, 18-hole scramble that has prizes valued over $3,000 and costs only $60 per player. The fee also includes greens fee, cart, boxed lunch, and prizes.

Brighton Dale Links is comprised of 45 championship golf holes. The White Birch and Blue Spruce are 18-hole, par 72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines is a 9-hole, par 36 layout of over 3,500 yards. All 45 holes at Brighton Dale links offer distinctive variances featuring water, mature trees and hilly terrain along with well-manicured playing conditions.

Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 (enter off of Highway 75) in the Town of Brighton.

Petrifying Springs Golf Course is located within Petrifying Springs Park, the flagship of the Kenosha County Parks system. Known as “Pets,” it has been voted by Kenosha News readers as Best Golf Course for nearly a decade. Abundant trees and a rolling landscape add beauty and challenge to the 18-hole, 6,000-yard golf course.

Petrifying Springs is located in northeastern Kenosha County, in the Village of Somers. The clubhouse is located on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).

To reserve tee times for both facilities visit www.kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653 for more information.