Brighton farmhouse fire victim identified; fund set up for family
BRIGHTON

BRIGHTON FIRE

A home in Brighton sustained damage from a fire on June 7. Officials are continuing to investigate the fire, which resulted in one death.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

BRIGHTON —The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman who died in a fire at a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) on June 7 as Lori Pizur of Brighton.

The fire was reported at about 4:25 p.m. that afternoon. Deputies arriving at the scene found the home fully engulfed by the fire and units from several Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county fire departments responded to the multi-alarm structure fire. The fire occurred in an older farmhouse on a wooded lot with trees that shrouded the entrance to the property.

Firefighters respond to a fire at a farm house in the 21700 block of Burlington Road in Brighton Monday afternoon. Later, Kenosha County Sheriff's detectives were called to the scene after one person was discovered dead following the fire.

Details of the fire including its cause and estimated damages to the house are not yet available and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. David Wright information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been established for Pizur’s final expenses and to help with housing and recovery for her family.

Pizur’s cousin Michael Kopczynski organized the fundraiser noting that Pizur’s sister Ellen Boquist Sauer will be managing the funds.

To contribute to the fundraiser, go to www.gofundme.com online and search for the Lori Boquist Pizur Fund.

