Brighton farmhouse fire victim identified; fund set up for family

BRIGHTON —The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman who died in a fire at a home in the 21700 block of Burlington Road (Highway 142) on June 7 as Lori Pizur of Brighton.

The fire was reported at about 4:25 p.m. that afternoon. Deputies arriving at the scene found the home fully engulfed by the fire and units from several Kenosha, Racine and Walworth county fire departments responded to the multi-alarm structure fire. The fire occurred in an older farmhouse on a wooded lot with trees that shrouded the entrance to the property.

Details of the fire including its cause and estimated damages to the house are not yet available and the investigation is ongoing, according to Sgt. David Wright information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been established for Pizur’s final expenses and to help with housing and recovery for her family.

Pizur’s cousin Michael Kopczynski organized the fundraiser noting that Pizur’s sister Ellen Boquist Sauer will be managing the funds.