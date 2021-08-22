Brighton man charged after high-speed chase with Kenosha County deputy

A Brighton man who told a deputy he fled a traffic stop because he had just smoked marijuana in his car and panicked is being held on $10,000 on a fleeing charge.
Edward Olsen, 27, was charged Friday with attempting to flee police, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also ticketed for OWI and several traffic offenses.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy monitoring traffic on Highway E at 93rd Avenue in Somers on Thursday morning attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding. The driver fled reaching speeds of up to 95 mph, passing vehicles in no-passing zones, and failing to stop for traffic signs.
The driver, identified as Olsen, stopped on the 14600 block of Highway A and told the deputy “he was sorry and that it was really stupid” according to the complaint, saying “he fled because he had just smoked marijuana” and panicked when the deputy attempted to pull him over.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 13
Today's mugshots: Aug. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dakeidrick S Martin-Liggins
Dakeidrick S Martin-Liggins, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Ricardo W Westman-Patricio
Ricardo W Westman-Patricio, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon).
Ashley A Kaschel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ashley A Kaschel, 3000 block of Santa Fe Trail, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Matthew D Krumm
Matthew D Krumm, 5300 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a victim, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments).
Justin P Deluca
Justin P Deluca, Brown Deer, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), operate motor vehicle revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense).
Kyle L Banks
Kyle L Banks, Waukegan, Illinois, first-degree reckless injury.
Rachel K Hastings
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel K Hastings, 4100 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer.