Brighton man charged after high-speed chase with Kenosha County deputy
A Brighton man who told a deputy he fled a traffic stop because he had just smoked marijuana in his car and panicked is being held on $10,000 on a fleeing charge.

Edward Olsen, 27, was charged Friday with attempting to flee police, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also ticketed for OWI and several traffic offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy monitoring traffic on Highway E at 93rd Avenue in Somers on Thursday morning attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding. The driver fled reaching speeds of up to 95 mph, passing vehicles in no-passing zones, and failing to stop for traffic signs.

The driver, identified as Olsen, stopped on the 14600 block of Highway A and told the deputy “he was sorry and that it was really stupid” according to the complaint, saying “he fled because he had just smoked marijuana” and panicked when the deputy attempted to pull him over.

