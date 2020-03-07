Brighton School forms committee to look at building needs

Brighton School District recently formed a Facility Advisory Committee (FAC) to work on long-range planning to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely while investing in the 1962 building to create a modern learning environment.

District administrator Matt Eggert said the committee will explore how the district can create safe and vibrant learning environments while addressing immediate and long-term maintenance needs.

The committee, which met for the first time late last month, is made up of 12 volunteers from various areas of the community. It includes parents, business members, community leaders, alumni, and district representatives.

The committee will explore how classrooms and learning environments are changing. The traditional classroom design with rows of desks facing a blackboard is being replaced by flexible and modern classroom design. As technology transforms the way students learn and teachers teach, creating functional learning spaces is becoming a crucial part of success in the classroom.

“Forming the FAC is critical to finding the right solutions to keep our 4K-8 building operating efficiently and meeting the educational needs of our students, staff and community,” Laurie Wright, a member of the committee and retired Brighton School District Administrator, said.

