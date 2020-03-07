Brighton School forms committee to look at building needs

Brighton School District recently formed a Facility Advisory Committee (FAC) to work on long-range planning to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely while investing in the 1962 building to create a modern learning environment.
District administrator Matt Eggert said the committee will explore how the district can create safe and vibrant learning environments while addressing immediate and long-term maintenance needs.
The committee, which met for the first time late last month, is made up of 12 volunteers from various areas of the community. It includes parents, business members, community leaders, alumni, and district representatives.
The committee will explore how classrooms and learning environments are changing. The traditional classroom design with rows of desks facing a blackboard is being replaced by flexible and modern classroom design. As technology transforms the way students learn and teachers teach, creating functional learning spaces is becoming a crucial part of success in the classroom.
“Forming the FAC is critical to finding the right solutions to keep our 4K-8 building operating efficiently and meeting the educational needs of our students, staff and community,” Laurie Wright, a member of the committee and retired Brighton School District Administrator, said.
Initial discussion by the committee centered around a Building Assessment Report. The District hired CG Schmidt (CGS) Construction and FGM Architects to outline both short- and long-term capital maintenance needs.
Maintenance items related to the building, fire protection, plumbing, security, roofing, and mechanical and electrical systems were identified as either urgent in nature, or items that need to be addressed within 0-2 years, 2-5 years, and 6-10 years. Committee members also reviewed the cost estimate for each maintenance item identified for both the interior and exterior of the building.
“This will help us with our budgetary process,” Eggert said.
District Administration led the committee on a tour of the building to see the areas of concern. A lack of a secure vestibule at the entrance and general building maintenance needs were discussed.
The FAC also reviewed a staff wish list that includes a desire for separate music and art rooms, sinks in classrooms, a new gym with two courts, separate staff and student bathrooms, air conditioning, a performing arts facility, and a STEM Lab.
“Right now it is strictly exploratory in nature on that end,” Eggert said of building renovation ideas.
The next FAC meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. April 1. Eggert said anyone with ideas they would like to share with the committee can contact him at meggert@brightonschool.net or (262) 878-2191.