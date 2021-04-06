Brighton School referendum fails

BRIGHTON — The $3.975 million Brighton School building referendum failed by a slim margin according to unofficial vote totals from Tuesday's election.

With both of the town's Kenosha County precincts reporting, 211 (52.75 percent) of electors voted against the measure and 189 (47.25 percent) voted in favor.

School officials requested the funding for capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements, the addition of a new STEM/Ag lab and special education suite, and renovation of the music/art classroom.

The annual tax impact was estimated to be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $76 on a $200,000 home.

