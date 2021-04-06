 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brighton School referendum fails
View Comments

Brighton School referendum fails

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BRIGHTON — The $3.975 million Brighton School building referendum failed by a slim margin according to unofficial vote totals from Tuesday's election.

Digital subscription promotion

With both of the town's Kenosha County precincts reporting, 211 (52.75 percent) of electors voted against the measure and 189 (47.25 percent) voted in favor.

School officials requested the funding for capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements, the addition of a new STEM/Ag lab and special education suite, and renovation of the music/art classroom.

The annual tax impact was estimated to be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $76 on a $200,000 home.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert