Brighton School seeks $3.975 million for facility improvements

Brighton School District will ask electors to approve a $3.975 million facility referendum on the April 6 general election ballot.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the resolution question Wednesday night, which seeks funding for site improvements, renovations, additions and to address maintenance issues.
The scope of the proposed project was determined after a year-long facility needs study by the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee and consulting partners, CG Schmidt Construction and FGM Architects.
“After a lot of work by the district, our consulting team, and our Facilities Advisory Committee, we’re confident that the plan that we’re proposing will help put our district in a good position to provide a quality education to our students for the next 20 years,” district Administrator Matt Eggert said.
Included in the scope of the project are:
A Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) and agricultural lab.
Renovations to the library/media center.
Renovations to the music/art classroom.
The addition of a special education suite.
Projects to improve site safety, parking and traffic flow.
The funding will also cover other small-scale updates and maintenance issues.
“Right now, we’re facing a lot of very real and very urgent needs in our school, including a need to provide our students with modern learning environments in STEM studies and special education, and especially in regards to needed maintenance and building improvements,” Eggert said. “This plan would help us meet those needs while still maximizing the value to the taxpayer by taking advantage of low construction costs and interest rates, which are only going to continue to increase in the next few years.”
If the referendum is approved by voters, the annual tax impact is estimated to be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $76 on a $200,000 home. The bond levy is partially offset by a recent drop in the district’s mill rate as the district prepares to retire past debt, Eggert said.
Brighton electors will also see a facility referendum on the ballot from Westosha-Central High School for $39.6 million. If approved, that project, which would be funded by a larger tax base, has an estimated annual tax impact of 59 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $118 on a $200,000 home.
More information about the Brighton School referendum, the work of the FAC, and the potential tax impact to homeowners can be found on the district website: www.brightonshool.net. Residents can also contact Eggert at meggert@brightonschool.net, phone 262-878-2191, extension 102.