Brighton School seeks interim district administrator/principal

BRIGHTON — The Brighton School Board of Education has begun the process of finding an interim district administrator/principal for the upcoming school year.

As of Tuesday morning, the district had received three applications for the one-year interim position to replace Matt Eggert, who served in that capacity for two years. Eggert’s last day was June 30. He reportedly resigned to move closer to family.

The deadline for applications was the end of the business day Tuesday. The school board hopes to select the interim administrator by early August.

According to the request for applications, “the ideal candidate is a collaborative leader who has experience in a small district with high expectations.”

Brighton School, a rural elementary feeder district to Westosha-Central High School, has approximately 200 students.

The district is seeking candidates with the following characteristics:

—An experienced administrator who can effectively manage both the district administrative and principal duties.

—An effective communicator who can engage all groups.