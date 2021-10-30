Brighton School spending, tax levy down in 2021-22 budget

BRIGHTON — The elimination of debt significantly decreased the amount of tax dollars Brighton School needs to collect from local property owners in support of its 2021-22 budget.
“The biggest impact on the 2021-2022 budget is the retirement of all debt, which impacts the mil rate,” said interim District Administrator Gary Albrecht.
The tax levy, approved Tuesday, is down $204,154, or 17.6%, from $1,163,071 in support of the 2020-21 school year to $958,917.
The corresponding tax rate is set at $4.08 per $1,000 of equalized property value. This puts the Brighton School portion of a tax bill at $816 on a $200,000 property and at $1,224 on a $300,000 home.
General fund expenditures at the district are budgeted to decrease $67,335, or 2.9%, from $2,306,134 last school year to $2,238,799 this year. Staff salaries and benefits account for 85% of these costs.
A 33.48% increase in state aid, from $218,387 to $291,508, also helps offset the amount of tax money needed to be collected locally. Brighton School will see the largest increase in state aid among all Kenosha County schools.
Facility referendum
The 2021-22 budget and levy puts the district in a good financial position as it prepares for the possibility of a facility referendum following the failure of a $3.97 million request last spring.
“The district will be revisiting the need for a referendum, which may occur in November 2022,” Albrecht said.
School officials requested funding for capital maintenance and building infrastructure improvements, the addition of a new STEM/Ag lab and special education suite, and renovation of the music/art classroom and library/media center.
The annual tax impact of the referendum was estimated to be 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $76 on a $200,000 home.
The scope of the proposed project was determined after a year-long facility needs study by the District’s Facilities Advisory Committee and consulting partners, CG Schmidt Construction and FGM Architects.
Brighton voters also saw a facility referendum on the ballot from Westosha Central High School for $39.6 million last spring. While that measure was approved in the multi-jurisdictional high school district, Brighton residents did not support it.
Brighton residents voted 268-156 against the Westosha Central High School facility referendum and 210-188 against the Brighton School facility referendum.