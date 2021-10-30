Brighton School spending, tax levy down in 2021-22 budget

BRIGHTON — The elimination of debt significantly decreased the amount of tax dollars Brighton School needs to collect from local property owners in support of its 2021-22 budget.

“The biggest impact on the 2021-2022 budget is the retirement of all debt, which impacts the mil rate,” said interim District Administrator Gary Albrecht.

The tax levy, approved Tuesday, is down $204,154, or 17.6%, from $1,163,071 in support of the 2020-21 school year to $958,917.

The corresponding tax rate is set at $4.08 per $1,000 of equalized property value. This puts the Brighton School portion of a tax bill at $816 on a $200,000 property and at $1,224 on a $300,000 home.

General fund expenditures at the district are budgeted to decrease $67,335, or 2.9%, from $2,306,134 last school year to $2,238,799 this year. Staff salaries and benefits account for 85% of these costs.

A 33.48% increase in state aid, from $218,387 to $291,508, also helps offset the amount of tax money needed to be collected locally. Brighton School will see the largest increase in state aid among all Kenosha County schools.

Facility referendum