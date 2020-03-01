Bringing life to ‘The Day the Music Died’: Local couple planning sculpture for 1959 performance at Marina Shores site

Kenosha, however, never has commemorated the performance and its place in the annals of history.

Brown said she and her husband would like to change this with a new monument across from the ballroom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t have something,” Brown said. “We figured (after the summer trip) we should pursue it further.”

In more recent months, the couple has brought into the fold artist Martin Antaramian, who has designed a sculpture depicting all of the elements of that evening in Kenosha’s history.

The proposed 5-foot-tall, guitar-shaped sculpture includes various images within, Brown said, including Holly’s signature glasses and a telephone toward the top that would give it more of an interactive element by encouraging visitors to pose with it. (The Big Bopper's hit at the time, "Chantilly Lace," is a simulated telephone call.)

The sculpture is expected to cost about $9,000.

To help bring the project to fruition, Brown and McGrath have begun a fundraising appeal for the sculpture. Other pending elements of the project include approval from city officials.