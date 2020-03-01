Bringing life to ‘The Day the Music Died’: Local couple planning sculpture for 1959 performance at Marina Shores site

It was a joy-filled evening in the depths of winter that brought some of the top musical talent of the time right to Kenosha. Chillingly, the gala was 1½ weeks before a tragedy.
On Jan. 24, 1959, four headliners performed at Kenosha’s Eagles Ballroom, which today is known as Marina Shore. Dion DiMucci (Dion and the Belmonts), Buddy Holly, JP Richardson (“The Big Bopper”) and Ritchie Valens graced the stage for what had been known as the Winter Dance Party.
Three of the headliners — DiMucci being the sole exception — died 11 days later in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa.
The events of this pivotal time, sometimes dubbed “The Day the Music Died,” have long captured the interest of Guida Brown and her husband David McGrath — so much, in fact, that they are behind a memorial to commemorate the Winter Dance Party's performance in Kenosha.
Brown and McGrath this past summer took a 1,200-mile trip to the concert tour's different venues. Kenosha was the second venue for the tour, which kicked off in Milwaukee the day prior.
As Brown and McGrath embarked on their history-infused journey this past summer, Brown said she and her husband made some interesting discoveries about different landmarks.
Some cities, such as Green Bay, where the Winter Dance Party was held Feb. 1, 1959, make mention of the performance.
Kenosha, however, never has commemorated the performance and its place in the annals of history.
Brown said she and her husband would like to change this with a new monument across from the ballroom.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t have something,” Brown said. “We figured (after the summer trip) we should pursue it further.”
In more recent months, the couple has brought into the fold artist Martin Antaramian, who has designed a sculpture depicting all of the elements of that evening in Kenosha’s history.
The proposed 5-foot-tall, guitar-shaped sculpture includes various images within, Brown said, including Holly’s signature glasses and a telephone toward the top that would give it more of an interactive element by encouraging visitors to pose with it. (The Big Bopper's hit at the time, "Chantilly Lace," is a simulated telephone call.)
The sculpture is expected to cost about $9,000.
To help bring the project to fruition, Brown and McGrath have begun a fundraising appeal for the sculpture. Other pending elements of the project include approval from city officials.
If all goes as planned, Brown said she would like to host a ceremony and ribbon cutting this summer as the sculpture is unveiled to the public, though she noted the timeline remains fluid.
“I really am hoping for this summer, though,” she said. “I think it could be a really nice community event.”
For information on donating to the sculpture effort, visit an online donation page set up through social media at facebook.com/donate/249498046061705/.
Checks designated for the Winter Dance Party Memorial also can be sent to Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.