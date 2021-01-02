Bristol and Salem Lakes village halls to remain closed

The closure of the village halls in Bristol and Salem Lakes has been extended. The municipal offices, initially set to open next week, will remain closed as a result of COVID-19.

“The safety of our staff and community is our first priority,” a notice on the Salem Lakes website reads. “Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 positives in our area, Village Hall offices are closed to the public until the first week of February, at which time we will re-evaluate opening to the public.”

Likewise, a notice on the Bristol website reads, “The village office will not reopen on January 4, 2021 but remain closed to the public until further notice.”

As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Salem Lakes had reached 730, up 21 cases since the previous Wednesday. The number of cases in Bristol was at 318, up eight cases.

Both municipalities have alternate ways in place for residents to conduct business with the village, such as obtaining permits and paying tax bills. Clerks from both municipalities said there have been no problems reported by residents.

Bristol

