It’s official.
Bristol Bob, Kenosha County’s own weather-predicting groundhog, saw his shadow Thursday morning and the fear of six more weeks of winter froze him solid.
Or maybe it was because he’s a taxidermy groundhog. Regardless, with a similar premonition from Bob’s more popular, but not necessarily more accurate, distant relative Punxsutawney Phil, Kenosha residents should bundle up for more chilly weather ahead.
About a dozen kids and their parents spent Thursday morning at the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 County Highway MB, learning about groundhogs and the Groundhog Day tradition.
Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman was among those who learned a few new facts about groundhogs during her visit, sitting with the kids during story time. For example, groundhogs, also known as whistlepigs and woodchucks, are adept swimmers and climbers, beyond their burrowing abilities.
People are also reading…
Afterwards, the group gathered outside as Bristol Bob was taken out to make his prediction. Standing in the snow, perhaps deep in thought, Bob seemed “stoic,” Kerkman said. When his prediction was made known, reactions were mixed.
Stefanie Carter was with her 4-year-old son Calvin.
“I was disappointed, but Calvin was very excited,” Carter said. “Hopefully Bob is wrong.”
Kerkman said she’d think about taking Bob’s weather analysis into consideration for the County’s upcoming plans.
“It’s always great to have input from many people,” Kerkman said. “Hopefully people can enjoy the weather and the parks in coming weeks.”
Pringle Environmental Educator Maria Pfister said the event was a way to get people outside and learn more about nature, including groundhogs, stuffed or otherwise. She was happy to see a healthy mix of new and familiar faces from the center’s other events.
“I thought it was a great idea, it’s cute and his name is easier to say than Punxsutawney Phil,” Pfister said. “It’s nice to have our own character.”
Naturalist Liz Avery said they began the event in 2021 as a way to combine nature and education in a free event for the public, one of several they try to host every month. This includes a story time reading session twice a month.
“We had a groundhog and we thought it would be fun to do a kid-oriented program about groundhogs,” Avery said.
Their efforts were certainly appreciated by parents.
“The Pringle Nature Center is a great place to bring your family; there are so many activities, we definitely like coming out here,” Carter said.
Bristol Bob’s predictions will be recorded to determine how accurate he is, with the major competition being Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, who is accurate less than 50% of the time.
Among other predictions Thursday, Shubenacadie Sam kicked off Canada’s first Groundhog Day prediction shortly after sunrise on the East Coast. Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog apparently also saw her shadow as she emerged from a snow-covered enclosure at a wildlife park north of Halifax.
And, in Ohio, Buckeye Chuck also predicted six more weeks of winter.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to 'predict' weather
Rodents predicting weather trends. Why?
Just as fair a Groundhog Day question, though, is this: Why not? And more importantly, why should Punxsutawney Phil always get to, well, hog the press?
The spring-heralding (or spring-delaying) small animal has taken firm root in some swaths of American culture. And while Phil and his Pennsylvania ilk are the most celebrated, there is an astonishingly broad selection of other critters who have felt the need (or, at least, their handlers have) to put reputations on the line to “predict” meteorology in the dead of winter. Here we offer just a few.
Before we take a look, pause for a moment to remember one particular groundhog of yore — Charlotte, a stand-in for Staten Island Chuck, who predicted six more weeks of winter in 2014 before being famously dropped by then-New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and dying a week later.
Do take aboard a disclaimer, though. This is merely a smattering of groundhoggery, offered up in no particular order. Please don't be offended if your animal isn't included. Maybe next year.
JIMMY THE GROUNDHOG, Wisconsin: Caused controversy in 2015 after biting the mayor of Sun Prairie on the ear.
MILLTOWN MEL, New Jersey: Event got caught up in problems with state law this year after the previous prognosticator expired.
WOODY THE WOODCHUCK, Michigan: Emerged from a tiny green door in a small, human-made tree stump on Thursday.
WOODSTOCK WILLIE, Illinois: Saw his shadow Thursday. Site of where the best-ever PR around the day — the 1993 movie “Groundhog Day" — was filmed.
#JUSTIN Woodstock Willie also sees his shadow, 6 more weeks of winter pic.twitter.com/2Xg2HGukTc— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 2, 2023
OCTORARO ORPHIE, Pennsylvania: Predicts from a home base in Quarryville in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Because of Pennsylvania Dutch folklore, which helped give birth to the Groundhog Day tradition, that region has several on the job, including Mount Joy Minnie and Dover Doug.
Well…that’s one way to celebrate Groundhog Day!— Tyler Hatfield (@tylerhatfieldtv) February 2, 2023
I am in Lancaster County and the Slumbering Lodge’s groundhog, Octoraro Orphie, predicts…spring is right around the corner!@fox43 pic.twitter.com/Rpshz3VpPX
STATEN ISLAND CHUCK, New York: Longtime predictor in the New York City borough. This year, the current mayor didn't attend.
BUCKEYE CHUCK, Ohio: Another Chuck, this one further inland. This year, according to reports, the Chuck used publicly was a stuffed one after an animal-rights group objected to how a live one had been treated.
This was Buckeye Chuck prediction. From Marion, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/v0BXYQUymP— Marion County Park District (@MCParkDistrict) February 2, 2023
GEN. BEAUREGARD LEE, Georgia: Claims high accuracy rate. Contradicted Phil this year.
February 2, 2022