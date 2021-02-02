Bristol Bob the groundhog predicts early spring from the afterlife

According to Thomas, it can be traced back to both the blessing of candles by clergy and the day hedgehogs emerged from their burrows in Germany. When Germans came to the United States, they began using groundhogs to keep the tradition going.

Thomas said Bristol Bob’s predictions will be recorded in an effort to determine how accurate he is.

Punxsutawney Phil has only been accurate about 50 percent of the time over the last 10 years. He has reportedly seen his shadow 104 times overall and not seen his shadow 20 times. The first Punxsutawney Groundhog Day celebration took place in 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website. The ceremony has been taking place since 1887.

According to the calendar, winter will officially end March 20, regardless of what Bob or Phil have predicted.

To access the Groundhog Day program, visit pringlenc.org/events. The cost is $5 for the general public and $3.75 for Friends of Pringle.

Seeing gray in Racine

Things were a bit more lively to the north. Sunny, the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog, did not see her shadow for her Groundhog Day prediction on Tuesday.