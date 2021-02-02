Bristol Bob the groundhog predicts early spring from the afterlife

BRISTOL — Never mind what Punxsutawney Phil predicted. Kenosha County’s resident prognosticator, Bristol Bob, forecasted an early spring.
Unlike Phil, Pringle Nature Center’s groundhog, Bristol Bob, didn’t see his shadow on Groundhog Day — or anything else for that matter — signaling an early spring. And predictions by Bob, a taxidermy mount, are reportedly dead on, coming from the afterlife.
“He is very clairvoyant, even after life,” quipped naturalist Liz Alvey of Bob, who’s in permanent hibernation and on display at the nature center.
It was Bristol Bob’s first appearance on Groundhog Day, accompanied by Barry Thomas, chairman of the Pringle Board of Directors, in what will be an annual event at the nature center. Held virtually this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the recorded event is still accessible through Feb. 8.
The program also includes a Groundhog Day story time and craft. While the nature center is currently closed to the public, those who register for the event can also walk the “groundhog trail” in Bristol Woods County Park to learn unusual facts about these hibernators.
For the recorded event, Thomas shared the history of Groundhog Day before bringing Bob out of a burrow of snow.
“Groundhog Day goes way back to Germany several hundred years ago,” Thomas said.
According to Thomas, it can be traced back to both the blessing of candles by clergy and the day hedgehogs emerged from their burrows in Germany. When Germans came to the United States, they began using groundhogs to keep the tradition going.
Thomas said Bristol Bob’s predictions will be recorded in an effort to determine how accurate he is.
Punxsutawney Phil has only been accurate about 50 percent of the time over the last 10 years. He has reportedly seen his shadow 104 times overall and not seen his shadow 20 times. The first Punxsutawney Groundhog Day celebration took place in 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s website. The ceremony has been taking place since 1887.
According to the calendar, winter will officially end March 20, regardless of what Bob or Phil have predicted.
To access the Groundhog Day program, visit pringlenc.org/events. The cost is $5 for the general public and $3.75 for Friends of Pringle.
Seeing gray in Racine
Things were a bit more lively to the north. Sunny, the Racine Zoo’s resident groundhog, did not see her shadow for her Groundhog Day prediction on Tuesday.
Sunny appeared before members of the media on Tuesday in the classroom of the Vanishing Kingdom building on the zoo grounds, 2131 N. Main St.
“It’s Sunny’s big day, and she knows she has an important job to do!” Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo, said in a news release.
As folklore says, Sunny was expected to predict the weather, whether it’s an early spring (not seeing her shadow) or six more weeks of winter (seeing her shadow).
Aszya Summers, curator of animal care and conservation education, said at the media briefing that Sunny is shy with public prediction performances. The zoo staff took her outside Tuesday morning and Sunny did not see her shadow.
“Hopefully, with all the snow we’ve been getting lately, that means that winter will hopefully soon be over,” Summers said.
Sunny was born in 2014 and has had seven Groundhog Days at the zoo. She serves as a conservation education animal ambassador and visits with schools and events during the year to encourage education and environmental stewardship.
IN PHOTOS: Pictures from the Jan. 30-31 snowstorm
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.