The Easter Bunny had a busy weekend in Kenosha, laying over 20,000 eggs for the Bristol Easter Egg Hunt at Hansen Park Saturday morning.

Hundreds of children and their parents came out for the free event, with kids opening up their eggs to find candy, small toys, stickers and more. They could also take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

This year marks the third Bristol Easter Egg Hunt.

Event organizer and Growing with Bristol Board member Corie Bies said the event was a way to get people together to celebrate.

“This brings the community together, that’s what it’s all for,” Bies said, “getting our neighbors out together.”

Growing with Bristol Board President Brad Lindstrom said events like the free egg hunt typically brought out crowds, regardless of weather.

“Coming out of COVID, the free family-fun events are a huge draw,” Lindstrom said. “That’s important, with how things are going.”

He thanked the event’s sponsors and behind-the-scenes team that brought the egg hunt to fruition.

“There’s a lot of people who work hard to keep this going,” Lindstrom said.

The event started at 10:30 a.m. with the 0 to 2-year-olds as egg hunts were staggered by age groups. Kids and their parents dashed into the field, grabbing as many eggs as their bags could carry.

Jack Horrocks, age 2, went for his favorite colors as he went. Parents and Ed and Hannah Horrocks said he “loved it,” managing to get 20 eggs.

“It looked like a fun event. It’s his first big Easter hunt, so we thought it would be a fun thing to bring him to,” Hannah Horrocks said.

Brittany Lewis was with her 6-year-old daughter Tegan, who managed to gather two bags of eggs. She said her strategy was to go in circles, grabbing all the eggs she could. This was her second year coming to the Bristol egg hunt.

“It’s just fun for the child,” Brittany Lewis said. They planned to go to other egg hunts, and Brittany joked Tegan would probably have “too much candy” by the end.